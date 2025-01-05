Influencer Sophie Rain Who Pocketed $43 Million Off Of Her Content Throws Shade At Juan Soto

Juan Soto chose to sign with the Mets rather than return to the Yankees this off-season. The 26-year-old took the contract, a 15-year, $765 million deal, with the highest annual value.

Some have viewed him taking more money as a slap in the face to the Yankees fans who supported him. You can count OnlyFans model Sophie Rain among them.

She was dragged into throwing shade at the Mets outfielder when someone noticed in her 2024 recap that she had been invited to attend a couple of games by the team, or so she claims.

Sophie, who banked $43 million in one year off her content, shared a picture of herself in a Yankees jacket with the caption, "went to NY to go to two Yankees games that the team invited me to!"

I'd love to know how that came about. But anyway, the picture from her recap was shared on Twitter with the claim, "The Yankees treated this OF model better than they treated Juan Soto’s family."

Sophie Rain is more loyal to her fans than the new Mets outfielder

That was a reference to a story Soto himself denied about the Yankees organization mistreating his family. That "lie" was pointed to as a reason why he chose the Mets instead of returning to the Bronx.

Sophie saw the post with her recap picture and reference to the fake story and decided to play along and throw some shade at Soto as she did.

She wrote in response, "i am more loyal to my fans than Juan Soto is."

Sophie knows ball. Although you can’t blame Juan Soto for taking more money. I would have loved to see him in a Yankees uniform for the rest of his career.

I was a big "pay him whatever he wants" to keep him guy. But it didn’t work out. He took the money and the coming up short in Queens that will follow. I don’t blame him.

It's an absurd amount of money and the Yankees will probably be better off in the long run. That said, I'm here for all the entertainment that comes from him going to the Mets.

That entertainment includes a popular OnlyFans model throwing shade at Soto on behalf of fans.