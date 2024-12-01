Influencer Says She Made More Than $43 Million In One Year Making Content

When influencer Corinna Kopf, a first ballot content Hall of Famer, appeared to announce her retirement from OnlyFans, it was reported that she had bagged $67 million in three years of "link in bio" work.

That's an insane amount of money from content, but it's nothing compared to what fellow influencer Sophie Rain claims that she made in a year. She's taking home more than NBA superstars are.

While people were sharing what they were thankful for on Thanksgiving, she dropped a screenshot of her OnlyFans earnings proving she has more than $43 million reasons to be thankful.

That's the amount of her gross earnings, $43,477,695.01 to be exact, from her content on the platform from last November 28 to Thanksgiving Day this year.

Naturally, with numbers that are more than that of an NBA superstar like Jayson Tatum, let alone everyone else making content, you're going to have some doubters.

That includes some doubters who are in the content game themselves. One such doubter is podcaster and content creator Adam Grandmaison, better known as Adam22.

His wife, Lena The Plug, is also a content creator, and according to TMZ, Adam's not buying Sophie's earnings claims.

Sophie Rain stands by her claims that she made more than $43 million in one year

Sophie caught wind of Adam22's skepticism and responded with screenshots which showed monthly earnings for several months. She's standing by her claims.

She wrote in her response, "heard more proof was needed! here’s a few single months from this year."

And if that wasn’t enough proof, she sat down with someone and let them see for themselves the insane amount of money that she has been raking in on a monthly basis.

Let's go ahead and add Sophie Rain's name to the list of first ballot content Hall of Famers. You're not putting up numbers like the ones she's claiming without the content to back them up.

Is the 20-year-old who calls Florida home actually making more than $40 million a year? She has more than five million Instagram followers and claiming you make that much money is good for business.

So, whether it's $1 million or more than $43 million, it's safe to say she's going to end up with enough cash, assuming she doesn't blow through it like MC Hammer, to retire at a young age.