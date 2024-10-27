Influencer Clarifies 'No More Link In Bio' Announcement, She Isn't Ready To Walk Away From $300k Plus A Month

Last week, influencer Corinna Kopf announced out of the blue on social media that there would be "no more link in bio" action from her. It was assumed that she was retiring from OnlyFans.

Many thought that her run of roughly three years, where she had banked an insane $67 million, was coming to an end. Shortly after the announcement, fans of her work started labeling her a first ballot Hall of Famer.

They wanted it to be known that they expected her jersey to be hung in the rafters as well. With no formal "I'm retiring" announcement, it was left up to speculation about what the short and sweet tweet meant.

Corinna let the internet chew on it for more than 24 hours before clarifying what it meant. Smart move. On Friday afternoon, she finally issued a follow-up statement. She is retiring, but not quite yet.

She's ready to leave it all behind, but first she has a home to build, and the money from her content is too good to pack it all up at the moment. She's going to slowly separate herself from "that site" over the next couple of months.

The Corinna Kopf farewell tour appears to be underway

Agreed. Walking away from a monthly income of $300,000 plus while building a home would be a little stupid. However, starting by removing the link in bio before walking away entirely isn't stupid.

A farewell tour before riding off into the sunset is something all the greats earn for themselves. The content game shouldn’t be any different. Corinna Kopf's farewell tour appears to be underway.

Given her current standing among influencers, and the response her no more link in bio announcement received, there's a good chance she'll be riding off into the sunset on an even bigger pile of cash.

Don’t cry because it’s over (or in this case, will be over). Smile because it happened.