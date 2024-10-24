Influencer Appears To Walk Away From The 'Link In Bio' Game After Pocketing $67 Million In Just Three Years

Influencer Corinna Kopf has announced that she's walking away from the "link in bio" game. The 28-year-old's Barry Sanders-like announcement came on Thursday morning in the form of a simple tweet.

The tweet reads, "no more link in bio ……." with no other plans announced for what's next for the influencer. Her Instagram account, with its 6.5 million followers, remains.

So, for the moment, anyway, it appears as if she's not calling it quits on the entire content game. Not yet anyway. This appears to be an OnlyFans retirement announcement.

The link in bio is gone, but it's not forgotten. The announcement has millions of views and has social media talking. Corinna is apparently walking away after roughly three years of work on the subscription platform.

Three years in which she recently revealed that she has pocketed $67 million. That's the kind of money that you can retire comfortably on.

If this is truly a farewell to the link in bio and her OnlyFans and not some sort of stunt, Corinna's going out at the top of her game with plenty left in the tank.

Corinna Kopf appears to be leaving the link in bio game behind

The calls for her jersey to be hung in the OnlyFans rafters and mentions of her being a first ballot Hall of Famer tell you all you need to know.

Corinna was one of the leaders of the influencers who branched out to cash in on the content money train. Others followed. Some even started lifting content ideas and captions on her Instagram content from her.

She called them out, put her head down and kept moving. There was content to be made and a bank account to fill with money. She didn’t have much time to focus on the copycats.

Knowing when to walk away is something we all hope to get right. You don't want to hang on for too long, lose a step, look in the mirror and realize you're a shell of what you used to be.

Going out when you know you can still put up numbers, but putting enough in for Hall of Fame recognition is the way to go. Time will tell if the "link in bio" returns or if she permanently deletes her OnlyFans account.