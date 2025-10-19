It's Refreshing To Hear That Sabrina Carpenter Isn't Just Horny, She's Also Sexually Charged

She’s not just horny, Sabrina Carpenter is also hilarious, self-aware, and running the show.

Sabrina Carpenter is more than her horny pop star persona. She's not simply a performer who is known for elite teasers in cutoff shorts or pole dancing in her music videos.

No, there's much more to her than that. She's more than a singer who wears lingerie during her concerts or simulates sex acts during her performances too.

Those are all misconceptions about who she is. If you only see a horny pop star that says more about you than it does about her. Carpenter is doing the music she loves is all.

The 26-year-old set the record straight during her appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she pulled double duty as host and musical performer.

Carpenter used her monologue to point out, refreshingly it should be noted, that she's more than horny. She even addressed the album cover that pissed off the feminists.

Sabrina Carpenter Knows Exactly What She’s Doing

"Now, since I'm here, I want to clear up some misconceptions people have about me. Everyone thinks of me as this, like, horndog pop star. But there's so much more to me," she said.

"I'm not just horny... I'm also turned on and sexually charged. And I love to read. My favorite book is the encyclopedia... it's so big and hard…"

A triple threat who loves to read. Someone is trying really, really hard to move up my list of favorite female singers.

If you weren’t buying what she was selling during the monologue, she drove the point home while performing.

Take this one for example. She danced round in her Saturday Night Live underwear and sang into a hairbrush in a pretend bedroom.

Good luck pinning "horndog pop star" on her now. Sabrina Carpenter does not have to listen to those accusations any longer.

She just pulled double duty on SNL. You can rightfully refer to her as a "horndog pop superstar" from now on. Thank you very much.

Carpenter has quite obviously outgrown the other title and, after putting it to rest on Saturday night, she should no longer respond to such disrespect.