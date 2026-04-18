Michelle Randolph Dominates 'Landman' Red Carpet As She Turns Into Massive Star, Philly Fans Unleashed & MEAT!

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NEW SCREENCAPS ON YOUTUBE CONTENT TO WATCH ON THE TOILET!

https://www.youtube.com/@ScreencapswithJoeKinsey

I take a look at this week's Yankees fan fight from a new crystal-clear angle. I came across footage of a Greenville Drive A-ball game from Thursday where the team ran out of pitching and had to use a backup catcher to throw THREE INNINGS. You have to see the rainbow lollipops this guy was throwing to hitters. YES, I spent my Friday afternoon in the video lab producing content. I need this YouTube channel to gain steam. SUBSCRIBE! HIT THE LIKE BUTTON! KEEP ME EMPLOYED!

Enjoy the video. It's an easy watch while you're on the toilet this weekend. Reserve some time for Screencaps on the toilet instead of your normal routine.

A report from a space conference…yes, like Mars, the Moon, etc. from a guy who has been to some rather interesting conferences over the years

I do not ask Brandon C. what he does for a living. It's better that we all just keep guessing.

— Brandon C. in Pinckney, MI, who once mesmerized Screencaps readers with his report on a Russian military conference, writes:

Hey Joe- just got done with the big (former National) Space Symposium conference in Colorado Springs. It's probably the globe's biggest space trade show / convention, and includes my military, commercial, and NASA types.

Couple big observations this year:

- investment money is still rolling into the space companies, but almost everyone is pitching their ideas in the context of national security and not so much the outright commercialization of space that was prevalent even 2-3 years ago. Things like Golden Dome in the US but also the growing worldwide fear in other countries about looming border conflicts and invasion is driving all the money guys to invest in companies that are promising improvements to your intelligence, indications & warning, and securing sovereign infrastructure that's reliant on space (like power grids, comm networks, internet access, cloud connectivity, etc). The entry of companies like Anduril and Palantir to compliment and compete with SpaceX has put a big shudder into the traditional big primes like Boeing / LockMart / Raytheon because they know they can't get away with traditional overcharging contracts anymore. AI is prevalent, but also a lot of hesitation in putting AI in control of weapon systems, only accelerating data processing.

- the conference halls are flooded. New companies, new swag, new free booze events. Interestingly, the traditional open bar-have-scotch-with-the-former-military-bubbas events are being replaced with Instagram-heavy "experience events" with multiple selfie stations and custom cocktails and fancy-schmancy photo-ready desserts. It's obvious the change in the marketing personnel who are doing these to the IG model wannabe generation has taken hold.

Also, interestingly though, the middle manager / junior executives who actually get things done like myself, are increasingly skipping these events for "off campus" low-key meetups. For example, on the same night one company was hosting a "night of memories suarees", I went out to a local mid-scale taco joint known for good food and cheap beers and saw 6 tables full of colonels and other senior types out of uniform and suits just plowing through buckets of chips and salsa and happy hour margaritas / Pacifico bottles kicking back and having fun.

Makes me wonder what conference social budgets will look like in 2 years when the sponsor executives start realizing the whales they're trying to target with these events are skipping out on them.

- swag highlights: sake shots with commemorative wood drinking boxes from the Japanese booth, cowboy boot shaped coozies from the invite-only Texas space party, lightsabers from a new company trying to build power beaming satellites, and SOCKS. Socks are the new must-get item as companies are racing to get the most crazy sock design promoting their brand with space themes in the hands of their customers.

It's actually effective, because you can give these away pretty easy to the military types who have to be cognizant of the $25 gift rule but can still actually wear them in public because they're socks. And it's not just dress socks- I saw athletic tube type socks and hockey socks in additional to your gold toe substitutes. USB drives are down because everyone is worried there's malware on them. Bonus points to the Scottish trade association for having their entire booth covered in a yellow plaid and all their booth workers in sport coats in their family tartan.

- one comment on foreign interaction-- don't think for a minute that the world is against the USA. When the chips are down and you need the latest and greatest space stuff to protect your nation, everyone, yes even the Europeans and Canadians, were more than excited to talk and get access to space capabilities in sync with the US military. Now some of the European space companies were definitely trying to put up a Fortress Europe appearance, but holy hell would they bend over backwards to a US Space Force officer that stops at their booth.

Every Pacific nation was doing meetings with my company because they know we are blessed by the US military with contracts that show we can do the job.

Slight correction to Friday's Screencaps

— Bronson emails:

I wanted to bring to your attention a slight error in the Friday SC. You referenced the "LDS cult documentary" that is playing on Netflix. That is actually the FLDS or The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) not to be confused with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS). I am a member of the LDS faith and we have very different beliefs of the FLDS faith. People already have some misconceptions of the LDS faith, so to be grouped in the FLDS makes us sound even weirder than we already are. But they are two distinct churches.

Kinsey:

I do apologize for the "Fundamentalist" exclusion. Bronson is right, the current Netflix documentary on the FLDS lunatic Samuel Bateman is purely on the FLDS.

Just imagine how big of a pain in the ass it is to be married to Megan Rapinoe

When I see photos of Sue Bird, she always seems to have a smile, seems pleasant. Then, I'll see a photo, or video of Rapinoe, and she looks like she just got done working a 14-hour shift driving an 18-wheeler from Spokane to Denver to deliver a load of plumbing supplies.

Rapinoe looks like some degenerate who finishes a 60-hour work week and proceeds to dump $100 into drinks, another $200 into the Keno machine and then kicks the dog at 9 p.m. on a Friday night upon entering the 3-bed, 1.5 bath, one-car garage ranch.

How did Sue get trapped in a bad lesbian relationship? I don't know, but watch how she rebounds. Something tells me she's about to go absolutely nuts with some hot lesbian. She just spent like a decade dealing with this miserable, angry, pain in the ass lesbian with a bad attitude.

Sue's about to go to the new car lot and look at all the shiny new rides, and I'm here for it. Go nuts, Sue. We're rooting for you.

— Tom T. checks in:

I treat all sports the same. If there is a COMPELLING reason to watch, then I watch. Sometimes, its because people in other countries take their so soccer so seriously… I will have the Premier League on the TV on Saturday and Sunday mornings. I will definitely watch the World Cup, even though I know that the USMT won’t make it out of the 1st round, or whatever they call it. Women’s sports are, for the most part, not compelling for me, EXCEPT if my college girls are doing well… sometimes they have to be doing VERY well. If they are, then I will look at the message boards and find out when the game is on, and watch.

Other examples:

2 no name golfers battling it out for their first PGA tour win - VERY compelling.

NHL Playoffs when my favorite team is not involved – Not very compelling.

NBA – Not Compelling, for the foreseeable future.

WNBA – Negative Compelling…. Would rather watch World Series of Poker re-runs.

NFL Regular Season for my all time favorite team – EXTRA COMPELLING

Super Bowl when I hate both teams – sort of compelling

I am Currently watching the #10 Lady Hokies of Va Tech v Georgia Tech. LETS GO HOKIES!

These awesome ladies could possibly, maybe get our 1st ever team natty. A guy can dream!

On Russini and Vrabel

— RJM really doesn't care:

Joe, normal people don't care about Russini. Not even a little bit. Big J's. Nobody gives a crap. Story over. Or the other lady fallout. Nope. Still don't care!

Kinsey:

I'll mark you down, RJM. I hear you, but I also know that Russini was the No. 1 Google Trend in the United States last week. At one point, Russini was a bigger Google Trend than Iran. Let that sink in.

'Tucky

— Al responds to Beer Guy Neil in Cleveland:

Hey Joe, I haven't written in a while, but it seemed like an appropriate place to add a comment.

Beer Guy Neil has a slightly different take than we did when I lived in Northeast Ohio.We referred to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as Pennsyl-tucky. I 'm not sure if it was the Ohio/Pennsylvania rivalry, or where it came from.

Since leaving Northeast Ohio and moving to Montana, I have heard some people from Wyoming refer to Montana as Montucky.

— Jacob N. knows of a 'Tucky by him:

In regards to the ‘tucky…I live outside of Omaha, Ne…so across the river in Iowa is Council Bluffs. Or as we Omahans refer to it, Council-tucky.

Electric bikes still suck and the kids riding them are morons, but I got a special treat yesterday seeing an adult male riding an electric scooter right down the middle of a major road in high traffic. The stupidity is not going away it seems.

Kinsey:

I've actually spent a night drinking at a casino in Council Bluffs and Jacob's not lying. Not only did Council Bluffs stink, it was a complete dive.

— Brian in PHX wants in:

In response to Beer Guy Neil. Lived quite a few years in Jim-tucky ( Jimtown, Baugo Twp., IN). Married for 35 years to my beautiful bride from Hamil-tucky (Hamilton, OH).

Kinsey:

Hamilton is a good one. I seem to remember my dad playing in some keg truck softball tournaments in Hamilton. It's a great baseball city.

What's spring like in North Dakota?

— Mark in Bismarck can finally see the grass peaking through:

Must be spring in North Dakota.

Have to wait for the snow to melt before we can mow springs new green grass.

Documentaries & reality shows that Screencaps readers are watching

— Gary Hempfield Twp. emails:

Love your work Joe, always have.

I just watched a documentary on YouTube. "The Last Gold." A fantastic watch. I highly recommend you find the time to check it out. I also wish the loons on the left would watch it.

It’s a story of a communist country turning girls into men to win at sports.



It amazes me that the left in this country now wants to turn men into women to win at sports.

— Dale in Winter Park suggests:

Have we discussed this show yet on Screencaps? It is a 30-minute reality show, and it is crazy. I couldn’t stop watching. It is six episodes and every episode progressively gets better. The last episode is a little uncomfortable to watch.

Max Velocity is turning into a true superstar; Ass Velocity

— Adam in Nebraska spent his Friday afternoon watching Max break down the storms that rocked the Plains:

If you need something better than the ESPN on your TV wall I suggest MaxVelocity right now:

https://www.youtube.com/live/6JkJPgrBMRc?si=O3n84kJVHX8HMK_Q

Kinsey:

Also, on Friday, Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green suggested we now call him Ass Velocity when he does his Thursday Night Mowing League weather reports.

It's mid-April and MY Reds look competitive

— Jim T. in San Diego writes:

Don't look now, but halfway through April and still atop the division. Tough series at Minnesota, though.

The thing is, with Francona you don't ever feel they're out of any series.

Kinsey:

I completely missed last night's game because I was working ahead on Saturday Screencaps due to kids' baseball practices that are now rained out.

Look, they're 12-8, the pitching has been up and down — Abbott needs to get going — but I'm really liking Sal Stewart in the middle of that lineup. Why? He goes to right-center. Swear to god, I damn near punch holes in the wall when the Reds try to pull everything in a one-run ballgame with a runner on 2nd and no outs.

Sal, on his current pace, is set to have a statue erected in his honor in about 26.5 years.

Here's something to watch: The Reds are +380 to win the NL Central.

Show us your meat®

This might be the best ‘Show us your meat’ photo composition of the year. Good luck beating this image.

— Harold shows off:

My wife and I hosted two families with five kids over eight days starting just before Easter. This was the celebratory meal I prepared when we got our house back last Sunday. Ribeye cooked at 800 degrees and lobster tail. Chimichurri with garden herbs I grew. Glorious.

Space X over San Diego

— Brad C. sent in this gem:

Joe, I thought you guys would appreciate this picture taken on April 6 over San Diego

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And with that, my week is over. That's 13 straight days writing this column. Imagine having four full days off per month. Sounds miserable, right? Not when I get to sit here having an absolute blast on Saturday mornings writing about lesbians, MY Reds, Millennial Chris B. calling himself Ass Velocity and all the other fun we have.

I'm truly lucky to do this job. Trust me, I never take it for granted.

That said, I now need to close this computer and go experience life.

Have a great weekend.

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