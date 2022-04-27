WWE’s Jimmy Uso Recorded Calling Cop ‘A**Hole’

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso called a police officer an asshole and it was all caught on tape.

Uso – real name Jonathan Fatu – dropped the pleasantry on an officer while he was being arrested for DUI last summer.

TMZ released a video of the exchange between Uso and the officer, and it depicts a one-sided verbal tongue lashing ready made for a Monday Night Raw promo. But rather than spout off in the direction of the Big Boss Man, Uso was chatting up an actual officer of the law. And the consequences are more severe than a routine suplex or sweaty pile driver.

Watch the arrest below.

First things first: if Uso hadn’t eventually been arrested for DUI, police would’ve been well within their rights to throw him behind bars for wearing cargo shorts after 2007.

Back to the matter at hand.

After Uso was pulled over and asked to complete a field sobriety test, an officer wished Uso luck. This struck a chord with Uso, who took offense to the officer’s well wishes. “Are you serious?!” Uso asked the cop. “Are you serious?! Why would you say that? I just — it’s all good.”

Uso continued questioning the officer while simultaneously trying to follow standard sobriety test instructions. The policeman seemed generally confused as to why Uso took such offense. (Here’s a hint: alcohol.)

Regardless of the cause though, Uso quickly made a heel turn — and made a sticky situation a whole lot worse.

“You’re an a***hole,” said the wrestler. “You’re the one that’s worse. You had a remark — you made a remark you shouldn’t have did.”

In response, the cop replied: “I think you misunderstood. So, I’m sorry. I was actually being nice. But I’m sorry.”

Disagreement and fashion faux pas aside, Uso was arrested and charged with DUI. A breathalyzer revealed his blood alcohol content to be higher than .20. He pled no contest to the charges and was required to attend court-mandated courses. He was nabbed for the same offense in 2019.

There’s definitely an asshole in this story, but it’s not the cop.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF