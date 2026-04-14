Dianna Russini Resigns From The Athletic; What's Next?

Dianna Russini resigned from The Athletic on Tuesday, one week after photos surfaced of her hugging and holding hands with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel at a resort in Arizona.

Russini provided the following statement to the AP:

"I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published. When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.

"Moreover, this media frenzy is moving forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now, before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career."

As OutKick reported, The Athletic miscalculated the scale of the story during its initial response. By Thursday of last week, it had become apparent that Russini’s standing as a reporter had diminished to the point that a return was unlikely. The Athletic opened an investigation into the matter shortly after.

The general speculation to which Russini refers is that she engaged in a romantic relationship with Vrabel, who, like her, is married with children. In any case, the photos of them holding hands and hugging create the impression of a highly inappropriate relationship between a reporter and a coach.

That is not to say Vrabel is entirely innocent. As the leader of a football team, he will have to look his players in the eye this season, as many of them are likely to question his denial of a relationship with Russini. Still, Vrabel now faces moral questions. Russini faces both moral and ethical concerns. That's the difference.

Perhaps Russini could have shifted perception had she produced photos from the "girls trip" she claimed she was on before meeting Vrabel. She did not.

As a result, it may be difficult for Russini to find another job as an NFL reporter. Her credibility has been damaged. To many, she will now be defined by her association with Mike Vrabel.

She could land in a different media role, such as podcasting with figures like Dan Le Batard or Bill Simmons. However, as a traditional news reporter, we doubt she can regain that status.

Put bluntly, few people in sports media have ruined their careers this quickly.