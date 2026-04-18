Fauci And CDC Proven Wrong As Massive Denmark Study Shows Masks And Vaccines Failed To Stop COVID

It wasn't that long ago when health experts and government officials told us that we had proven, clear-cut tools to stop the spread of COVID. Force everyone to wear a mask, and get everybody vaccinated.

Anthony Fauci, in a White House briefing in early 2022, said, "We believe we can get there because we have the tools with vaccines, with boosts, with masks, with tests, and with antivirals."

Rochelle Walensky, then head of the CDC, said something similar in 2021: "What I really want to emphasize in this moment is that we have the tools we need to address the Omicron variant. And those tools include what we have been saying…"You really do need to get vaccinated...you need to practice all of those prevention measures, including wearing a mask in public indoor settings."

During a Senate hearing in 2022, she repeated that phrasing: "Our ability to manage this virus today is in large part due to the tools we have, vaccines, tests, treatments, and masks."

There was, of course, no proof that masks or vaccine uptake would prevent COVID infection or transmission, and plenty of data demonstrating the opposite. But politicians and their public health advisors committed down the path of masks and vaccinations because backing down would mean admitting they were wrong.

But boy oh boy were they wrong, as research about the rapid spread of COVID indicated.

Research From Denmark Highlights How Pointless COVID Restrictions Were

Perhaps the simplest way to indicate how useless our COVID policies were at preventing viral spread is to examine how many people got COVID. There are many data points demonstrating this failure, in fact, they've been compiled into several books.

But one team of researchers accidentally disproved COVID mandates by turning their efforts to examining how widespread COVID infections had been in Denmark during a period of extremely restrictive policies attempting to stop the spread of the then-dominant Omicron variant.

This study looked at seroprevalence, essentially, how many people had COVID antibodies as a result of infection between November 2021 and March 2022. During this time period, Denmark had mask mandates, extraordinarily high vaccine uptake, and one of European government's most favored policies, vaccine passports.

Sure enough, they estimate that a whopping 66% of healthy Danish adults got COVID in just over four months. Incredibly, roughly a third of infections were "not captured by SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR testing."

Infections were transmitted extremely quickly, with "32% of the adult Danish population" infected in "just four weeks." These infections occurred, they wrote, "despite high vaccination coverage in the Danish population."

Importantly, the infection fatality rate of the Omicron variant was also extremely low. They estimated that, per seroprevalence data, it was roughly 6.2 per 100,000 infections, across all ages measured in the study. Unsurprisingly, rates varied wildly between age groups. The 30-day mortality rate broken down by age was as follows:

17-35 years: 1.6 per 100k

36-50 years: 4.1 per 100k

51-60 years: 7.6 per 100k

61-72: 15.1 per 100k

You can see why it was so important to force 17-year olds to wear masks and get COVID vaccines.

These are all important takeaways, but to put it in proper context, and drive home how useless our restrictions were against infection and transmission, we can look at how Denmark handled the Omicron wave, policy wise. As well as how some "experts" responded to their measures and compliance.

Denmark, during this time period, had mask mandates, vaccine passports, and exceptional compliance. And 66% of the healthy adult population got COVID in just four months.

Very odd that these proven "tools" would not have stopped COVID transmission, isn't it?

When we say exceptional compliance, that's not an exaggeration. Denmark got nearly 90% of their adult population vaccinated by August 2021. Cases then exploded a few months later, despite listening to Fauci and the CDC's health advice.

Other "experts" at the time praised Denmark for their commitment to following science, such as former US Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Eric Topol, and Eric Feigl-Ding.

Topol said that Denmark showed how easy it was to "squash" the virus with masks and vaccine uptake. Same with Jerome Adams, who said their data showed that the "quickest way to end" surges was to "get your vax." Both statements were obviously proven false, though neither acknowledged it or admitted it. When Denmark eventually relented on their policies after they'd conclusively failed, Eric Feigl-Ding criticized them heavily, saying "Danish political leaders have completely lost their frigging minds" by ending all "COVID-19 mitigations." Cases plummeted immediately after they ended their mandates, because those "mitigations" did not work and, as this study demonstrates, a shocking majority of the population had already tested positive.

To sum up then, experts said that we had the tools to stop the Omicron variant: masks and COVID vaccines. Denmark tried those tools, achieved exemplary uptake, only for a study to later find that 66% of the adult population got COVID in a few months, with over 30% testing positive in a matter of weeks.

These policies didn't work, the tools didn't work, Omicron was far less dangerous than other variants anyway, and none of the experts who demanded these mitigations ever admitted any of it. A masterclass of misinformation, bad science, and gaslighting. The perfect COVID experience.