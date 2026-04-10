Dianna Russini’s Career Officially In Question Amid New Probe Into Vrabel Photos

OutKick reported earlier this week that Dianna Russini’s chances of retaining her job at The Athletic were in question as backlash grew after photos surfaced of her hugging and holding hands with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

The outlet initially defended her, saying, "These photos are misleading and lack essential context." Now, it appears to have new doubts about her relationship with Vrabel.

On Friday, Front Office Sports reported that The Athletic has shifted its tone and is now probing Russini’s explanation of the photos. Page Six added that she will be sidelined during the investigation.

"New details from the Page Six report and information from the investigation raised additional concerns that are now being reviewed further," the outlet explained.

One potential issue is Russini’s reported claim that she was on a hiking trip with two female friends before visiting the Arizona resort where Vrabel was staying. If true, there would likely be photos of her with those friends. As of publication, there are none known to the public or sources close to the matter.

If The Athletic concludes that she was dishonest with managers, the New York Times-owned outlet could expedite her exit.

Even without definitive proof of a romantic relationship with Vrabel, as widely speculated, ethical concerns remain. At minimum, she was seen lying next to a coach she covers at a pool at an "adults-only" resort.

"Whether accurate or not — and we do not know for certain — the perception is that she had an affair with an NFL coach and used that relationship to report on his team. There is little she can do to change that view.

Former CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin will always be known as the reporter who accidentally masturbated on a Zoom call during the pandemic in front of colleagues. In all likelihood, Russini will now always be the reporter whom the public thinks cheated on her husband with Mike Vrabel.

Put simply, her reputation is damaged.

It also does not help that no colleague or media figure has publicly defended her as of Friday. Discussion of her conduct has only intensified across podcasts and social media.

It is difficult to see how Russini returns to breaking NFL news with any real credibility, at The Athletic or elsewhere.