Will Dianna Russini's Career Survive Mike Vrabel's Scandal?

When it comes to Russini’s career, the finer details may not matter.

We argued this week that we need more information about what happened between NFL reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at an Arizona resort, where they were seen holding hands, hugging, and alone in a pool.

But when it comes to Russini’s career, the finer details may not matter.

Whether the relationship was romantic or platonic, the perception is that Russini crossed an ethical line by getting too close to a coach she covers. At this point, there’s likely little she can do to convince skeptics that the exchange wasn’t inappropriate.

On Thursday, Russini posted on X for the first time since the New York Post published the photos. She shared a link to an article about NFL replacement officials. Within hours, the post drew 2.4 million engagements and more than 2,200 comments, many questioning her ethics and her marriage.

Since the report, internet sleuths have resurfaced several past comments Russini made about her husband. Some examples:

On their own, Russini’s comments about her husband and lifestyle are harmless. She’s clearly joking. Those clips alone are unlikely to have any lasting impact on her career. However, the broader situation with Vrabel could.

"She’s done herself great damage," podcaster Craig Carton said this week. "She’s done a lot of damage to other women in broadcasting, no fault of their own."

"I think, sadly, for the rest of her life, this becomes a kind of tattoo that’s on her," he added. "Even if she’s very good at what she does. By all accounts, she is."

That’s the concern.

Before this week, Russini was not as widely known as NFL insiders Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Jay Glazer. Now, for many, she’s the reporter who was photographed vacationing with an NFL coach, while their spouses were away.

"For her and her legitimacy doing what she does, it’s not going to be easy for her," former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason said on his radio show.

Not exactly apples to apples, but former CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin derailed his entire media career when he masturbated on a Zoom call with colleagues in 2020. Note: he believed the camera was off. Six years later, his mentions on X remain turned off, as nearly every post drew jokes about the incident.

That’s the risk for Russini. The photos with Vrabel, along with the online narrative around them, will become her defining identity.

To reiterate, we believe more information is needed before making definitive judgments about Russini or Vrabel. The photos look bad. However, if they were simply spending time together as friends, Russini wouldn’t be the first insider to get cozy with a source. We’ve outlined similar cases here.

Still, perception often becomes reality. Right now, the perception is that Russini acted unethically and was unfaithful. Even if that’s not true, she knows from covering the NFL that false narratives can, and often do, cost a person their reputation. This happens to athletes all the time.

We don’t expect The Athletic to fire her after issuing a statement of support. But her value, there and elsewhere, is dependent upon the credibility of her reporting. That credibility is now in jeopardy, raising questions about her long-term prospects as a top reporter.