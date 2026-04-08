We Need More Information About Dianna Russini's Suspicious Photos With Mike Vrabel

This isn’t a defense of Russini so much as a reflection of the industry she works in, where the boundaries between reporters and sources are blurred.

Tuesday night, the New York Post’s Page Six published photos of New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel hugging, holding hands, and swimming with New York Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an "adults-only" resort in Sedona, Arizona.

Both Vrabel and Russini downplayed the meeting in statements to the Post.

"These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable," Vrabel said. "This doesn’t deserve any further response."

"The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were together during the day," Russini added. "Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues."

On the surface, the photos look bad. Russini covers the NFL and reports on coaches like Vrabel. Both are married, which has fueled speculation on social media about a possible affair. We suspect neither of their spouses are thrilled with the interaction.

But OutKick has tried to separate itself from other outlets by not rushing to conclusions and instead focusing on what we can establish as fact. As of publication, we can say the following with certainty: Russini and Vrabel spent time together at a resort, were in a pool together, and shared a goodbye hug.

That is the full extent of what the photos confirm.

There is nothing in the images that proves a romantic relationship, as speculated. We also know the two have had a professional relationship for years, one Russini has discussed publicly.

Traditional reporters might argue that even a platonic, poolside interaction between a reporter and a coach is inappropriate. In a previous era, that would have been the consensus.

However, the modern insider ecosystem operates differently. Many high-profile NFL reporters maintain close, informal relationships with sources. ESPN’s Peter Schrager attended Sean McVay’s wedding. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer trains with players and coaches. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has acknowledged spending thousands of dollars on gifts for sources.

This is not a defense of Russini so much as a reflection of the industry in which she works. The boundaries between reporters and sources are blurred.

Without additional information, it is difficult to distinguish Russini spending time with Vrabel from similar interactions between other insiders and their sources.

Still, optics matter. Russini and Vrabel both understand that images can shape perception. In the NFL, what is seen often carries more weight than what is explained.

For now, her employer is standing by her.

"These photos are misleading and lack essential context," executive editor Steven Ginsberg told the Post. "These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic."

Since the report, past clips of Russini have trended on social media, including one in which she jokes about her husband on air.

In isolation, the clip appears to be harmless humor, similar to jokes she has made about her mother in the past. Paired with the photos, however, skeptics have other interpretations.

While the payoff is in either calling for Russini's firing or accusing her detractors of using stereotypes about women to undermine her career, we won't do either.

We need more information.

Was this a casual moment between two friends taken out of context by a photographer with an agenda? Or is there more to this story, raising serious profound questions about the employability of both a reporter and a football coach?