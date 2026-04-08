Inside The 'Adults-Only' Landscape Hotel At Center Of Mike Vrabel/Dianna Russini Drama

If you have $2,000 to spend, head on up to the Ambiente Sedona!

Here's the thing, I want to stay in my lane with this Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini drama. I'm not going to sit here and wax poetic about the ethics of journalists and their sources.

That's not my lane – at all. Not even kind of. I'm also not an NFL reporter, so it's not my place.

What is my place, however, is the place that Russini and Vrabel met up – along with six other people, of course. That's the story, at least.

The … luxurious … Ambiente Sedona. Ever heard of it? Probably not, because you most likely don't have the money for it. For the few reading this who DO have that sort of dough, congrats. You've made it. I'm jealous.

Anyway, while everyone is focused on Russini, Vrabel and the ethics of the whole thing, I'm dialed in on the hotel in question.

And I've gotta say, this place is … something. For starters, it's an "adults-only" resort, if that tells you anything:

The Ambiente Sedona seems like a nice place

Well … it ain't exactly a Motel 6. Hell, it's not even the Four Seasons! This place is otherworldly. Here are some of the quotes they use to describe themselves:

And an adults-only atmosphere designed for connection, relaxation, and unforgettable moments.

Adults only concept, designed for quiet, uninterrupted stays.

No big crowds, no pressure ✔️ just you, the views, and your person.

✨ Perfect for- Romantic getaways- Anniversaries- Honeymoons- Babymoons- Celebrating life’s biggest moments

I mean, come on! What are we doing here? Again, I'm not here to speculate or get in trouble. I know how these things work. I'm simply diving into the resort that's at the center of the drama, and it seems like an interesting venue. That's all.

From Page Six, which broke the story:

Both Russini and Vrabel insist they were there with friends and say they simply weren’t visible in the pictures. A source close to Russini says she was staying at the hotel during a hiking trip with two female pals. One of Vrabel’s friends told Page Six that they and the coach drove up to Sedona for the day with another pal and that they all drove back to their own hotel, some two hours away, after hanging out with Russini and her gang.

Again, it's just an odd place to drive two hours to for the day, and then head on back home. It's not exactly how the resort is marketed. That's not me speculating, either.

The Ambiente literally has a banner going across the middle of the website that keeps a running tally of how many anniversaries (1,960), proposals (158), honeymoon (324) and babymoons (324) it has hosted.

And for those reading this with a big marriage milestone coming up, it costs only a cool $1,500 a night to book a room!

I'll be married 10 years in June. I think we'll stick with the Applebee's and then a night at the La Quinta, like patriots.

Anyway, it's a humdinger of a story. It's all folks can talk about right now.

Regardless, it's great PR for the Ambiente, which, frankly, doesn't seem to really need it.