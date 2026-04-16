Elizabeth Banks Says White Women Should Have Voted For Kamala Harris Because Of 'Hunger Games,' Fascism

As the political left, particularly in Hollywood, becomes increasingly unmoored from reality or any semblance of rationality, their new preferred buzzword has become "fascism."

Anything they don't like, any policy that does not align immediately with the current progressive consensus, is "fascism." A term so overused it's now devoid of any and all of its original meaning. And celebrities are among the worst offenders. Obsessed with their own virtue, convinced of their own brilliance, all evidence to the contrary, and devoted to dividing audiences with their political ideology.

Look no further than some recent comments from actress Elizabeth Banks, one of the leading proponents of left-wing politics in the entertainment industry, whose blissful lack of awareness, intelligence, and perspective were once again on display in a new interview. Banks, who played the character "Effie" in the "Hunger Games" series, explained that she's disappointed in white women for how they voted in the last election and suggested they look to her fictional character for inspiration.

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Seriously.

Elizabeth Banks Says White Women Should Have Voted For Kamala

In a new interview with Bustle, Banks somehow compared the "Effie" character to fighting a "fascist regime" in modern America.

"Effie, for me, is one of the characters that has the greatest arc that I’ve ever played because, obviously, she props up this fascist regime that she benefits from, and it’s not until she really comes to care for and see how unfair it is when they want to pull Katniss and Peta into the games again," she said. "I think in ‘Catching Fire’ when she’s like, ‘I want to be part of this team,’ and you really see her struggling and then by the end she’s like a revolutionary… I wish more of us were becoming revolutionaries! Effie is the model, guys! I don’t understand the 53% of white ladies that didn’t vote for Kamala."

It's exhausting, isn't it? Just the most obvious, generic absurdist view imaginable.

Donald Trump is fascist, like the Capitol in "The Hunger Games," because fascism no longer means authoritarian government, it means enforcing existing immigration laws. Kamala Harris was part of a Biden administration that engaged in numerous authoritarian-style policies or attempted mandates, with her full support. In fact, the Democratic Party was so desperate to defeat Trump they essentially suspended democracy on their side of the aisle and appointed Harris as their new candidate. After Biden was forced to drop out thanks to his humiliating debate performance, which came despite years of Harris and others lying to the American public about his mental and physical capabilities.

But because Banks is a Democrat first, last, and always, her only view is that voting for Democrats defeats fascism. Does she ever explain how, in her insane comparison, women are benefiting from a "fascist regime" that they need to wake up from? Of course not.

Will it ever make sense? No. Will they ever stop? Absolutely never.