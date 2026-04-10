Kamala Harris Unleashes The Worst Donald Trump Impression You've Ever Heard

How is it possible to butcher a Trump impression this badly?

Sheeeeeeeeeeee's baaaaaaaaack!

That's right. After a few months of hibernation, Kamala Harris is BACK to doing my all-time favorite thing: Traveling the country and spewing absolute nonsense to the dozens of folks who actually show up to listen.

For those who don't remember, Kamala did this all fall. She had just published her awful book about how she got dragged in the election, and just went around the country promoting it.

She'd go to campus bookstores and battle hecklers. She'd do virtual interviews with Hillary Clinton. She'd cackle. She'd yell. She'd switch her voice, depending on the city she was in.

Frankly, it was the best six months of my life. Kamala gave me #content every single weekend. And then, for some reason (most likely lack of interest), she sort of faded back into the abyss.

Until … NOW!

Take a gander at this:

Kamala Harris outdoes herself

I mean, goodness gracious. This is an all-timer from Kamala Harris, and that's saying a lot given her history of sounding like an idiot.

But this one here? This goes straight to the top. Is that … a Trump impression? Is that what she's going for here? Is it Trump mixed with a member of the mob? Like a Trump/Tony Soprano crossover?

It's awful. Whatever it is, it's truly – and I mean this – truly awful. Trump impressions are a dime a dozen nowadays. Anyone can do one. It's easy. And THIS is what Kamala came up with?

You'd think she would've at least workshopped it a bit before going live. But nope. Much like her brief presidential run, she just said whatever nonsense came to her mind, and it was a trainwreck.

Amazing. Also, what is she even talking about? Seriously. I'd bet anything she has no clue, either. None. Zero.

Kamala knows as much about geopolitics as my toddler. And that's none, for those wondering.

Anyway, carry on with your days. Thanks for the #content, Kamala.

You never, ever disappoint.