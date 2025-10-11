Hillary Clinton & Kamala Harris Hit Rock Bottom As They Cackle Through An Absurd Lie About Donald Trump

The best #content train on the planet right now went full steam ahead this week, and it even picked up a new, insufferable passenger!

The Kamala Harris book tour, in which Kamala goes around and lies her ass off about things that have literally never happened, welcomed Hillary Clinton to the show on Thursday, and buddy – it was a DOOZY.

It sort of reminded me of that scene from Dumb & Dumber where Harry and Lloyd just scream ‘Mockingbird’ at each other in the van? And hey! That analogy works well here, because these two broads are truly two of the dumbest people on the planet.

Don't believe me? Well, then how do you explain Hillary Clinton claiming she beat Donald Trump THREE TIMES in a debate? And then saying Kamala beat him, too!

Seriously:

Imagine being this defeated in life

"We beat him four times. Do you think we’re the reason he is so unhinged today?"

Amazing. Just incredible stuff here from a couple of gals who are a combined 0 for 2 in all-time elections against … Donald Trump. You see what I mean when I say they just lie? That's all they do. Lie, lie, lie.

Even when the lie is easily disputable – you know, with video evidence from the actual debates – they still spew it.

Oh, you beat Trump in the debates, did you now, Hillary? You sure about that? I know it's been 10 years, but I seem to remember your ass being stuffed in a locker a couple of times:

Still my favorite all-time Trump debate moment. Gets me every time. That clip resurfaces for whatever reason every few months on Twitter, and I can't get enough of it. One of those "remember where you were" moments.

I was sitting in the living room of my first "adult" house – a 900 square foot cottage along the ocean in Daytona Beach – seeing double from playing "Debate Bingo" all night. Remember debate bingo? The best. I went with vodka that night. Never again.

Anyway, I do feel bad for Kamala and Hillary. I mean, look at them! Look at what Trump has reduced them to. Just completely deflated. Kamala went from the White House to doing book tours. We really haven't seen much of Hillary in the last 10 years, except for the occasional unhinged appearance on CNN.

While Trump is ending wars that Kamala and Joe whiffed on – time and time again – these two are playing grab-ass in front of 14 people on a random Thursday night.

Choose your fighters, America.

PS: Good to see Kamala's cackle is still in peak form!