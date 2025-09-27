A Totally Sober Kamala Harris Surfaces In A Bookstore & Tells The Most Insane Lie I've Ever Heard

There isn't a better storyline going on right now in America than the Kamala Harris book tour. It's amazing. It's lowkey amazing. I cannot get enough of it.

Every single day, the former Vice President pops up somewhere else, just spewing the most outrageous line of bullshit you'll ever hear. She has no filter anymore, and it's the best.

Is she tanked? Possibly. You never know! The oddsmakers would say yes, but you just never know with her. That's why it's called gambling, as they say.

But the lies. The lies are the best.

She just … "wrote" … a book about her disastrous campaign last year, and it's just lie after lie after lie. I know all politicians lie, but this book is next-level stuff from Kamala.

And for those who haven't read it and have no plans to read it – that's all of you, by the way – here's Kamala herself to give you a quick 10-second preview of what's inside:

This is the good stuff, folks

I mean, she's just incredible. I'm not gonna sit here and accuse Kamala Harris of being tanked in this clip. I ain't putting myself at risk like that. Y'all can draw your own conclusions on that one.

But how about the lie? Closest election in the 21st century? WHAT? What the hell does that even mean? What planet was Kamala on last year?

Donald Trump won every swing state. Every battleground state. Every toss-up state. He won the electoral vote by a landslide. He won the popular vote. Do you realize how hard it was for the Dems to lose the popular vote?

Hell, Trump won over Gen-Z! Gen-Z has been voting for the Libs for YEARS now. Decades. All the college stoners LOVED Obama when I was in school. They all voted for Trump last year! Again, it was almost unfathomable for the Dems to lose them, and they managed to do it … easily!

And here's Kamala Harris, nearly a year later, saying it was a … close … election? Amazing. Just amazing.

PS: I know I was only 7 at the time, but I hear the 2000 election was pretty damn close. Something about a hanging chad? I dunno. Maybe.

God, I love this country. I love this Kamala reboot. Give me more of it! Give me all of it.

Let's have a big weekend.