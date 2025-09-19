Kamala Harris Brutally Roasted For Hilarious Reason: REACTIONS

Kamala Harris, once again, is getting cooked on social media, and the reactions are hilarious.

The former Vice President got blown out in the 2024 election by President Donald Trump, but that hasn't stopped her from remaining relevant.

It's clear to anyone paying attention that Harris believes she has a serious shot of being the 2028 Democrat nominee for President. Does she really? Your guess is as good as mine, but she's certainly taking clear steps.

Kamala Harris roasted over book quotes.

One of those steps is writing her new book, "107 Days" about her experience replacing Joe Biden at the top of the ticket. It's a bit baffling because I truly have zero clue who the book is for, but let's not let logic ruin a good time.

Axios reporter Alex Thompson tweeted out the opening quotes of Harris' book.....and they certainly are a sight to behold. One is about the energy to "refute bullsh*t" and the other is Kendrick Lamar lyrics about loyalty from "DNA."

Pretty wild to be talking about loyalty when she gleefully took Joe Biden's spot on the Democrat ticket in 2024!

You can see the quotes in the mega-viral tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Do you think the responses were overwhelmingly positive or did it become a roast session? The answer is the latter.

It's going to be incredible if Kamala Harris manages to stick around for the foreseeable future. She's the closest we have to having Michael Scott in politics, and I'm not saying that as a compliment.

Who thought quoting Kendrick Lamar in a book about a failed presidential run was a good idea? Better question. Who thought this book was a good idea?

It's literally like Michael Scott floating writing "Somehow I Manage" in "The Office." Hilarious, and completely unnecessary.

Never change, Kamala. Never change. It's the best free unintentional comedy on the internet. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.