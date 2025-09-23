Kamala Harris Crushed For Smearing Trump With Nasty Accusation: WATCH

Kamala Harris is getting burned down on social media after an all-time dumb comment about President Donald Trump.

Harris is currently doing the media circuit to promote her new book "107 Days." It's about her journey of rising to the top of the Democrat presidential ticket……and then getting routed by Trump in the election.

Why is that a story that needs to be told? Your guess is as good as mine, but it certainly appears she's going to run again in 2028.

Get your popcorn.

Kamala Harris lit up for stupid comment about Trump.

The one good thing about Kamala Harris is that you can always count on her to say stupid things that go viral. It's a guarantee you can take to the bank, and that includes a new banger:

Billionaire Donald Trump is a communist dictator.

"We used to compare the strength of our democracy to communist dictators. That's what we're dealing with right now in Donald Trump," the former VP declared Monday night during an interview with Rachel Maddow.

You can watch her incredibly stupid comment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

So, for those of you keeping score at home, Trump is a Nazi and fascist….and also a communist. I'm fairly certain your average ninth grader in America can explain how it's not possible to be those things at the same time.

Of course, Trump is none of those things, but that doesn't stop the left from lobbing unhinged accusations that aren't even logically sound.

The good news is people wasted no time on social media before dragging Harris for her brain-dead comment.

It's almost like words have lost all meaning and have no definitions for some people. That would appear to include a woman who used to be one heartbeat away from being able to launch nuclear weapons. Now, she's trying to position herself to return to power. Should be a very fun ride as it all unfolds. Hit me with your thoughts on her latest stunt at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.