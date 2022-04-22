There’s too much woke hackery going on inside CNN to pick just one. Everyone at CNN is the Woke Hack of the Day.

This is why:

— CNN invested $300 million into CNN+, drew only 10,000 viewers a day, and its new parent company killed the service after just three weeks.

— The network tweeted about the news, dunking on itself.

— CNN agreed to pay Chris Wallace $9 million a year to lead the service.

— Wallace is now having “daily breakdowns.”

— Wallace is demanding the 9 pm primetime hour, previously held by Chris Cuomo. But he has competition.

— CNN recently met with Keith Olbermann. CNN might hire Crazy Keith.

— Some network execs pondered moving Brian Stelter to primetime.

— Now, Stelter is pushing for a lunchtime daily program.

— CNN might hire longtime liar and past-his-prime anchor, Brian Williams.

— Someone actually thought people liked Jemele Hill. They don’t. They never have.

— Rex Chapman was involved.

— Not a single CNN show ranked among the top 25 in cable news on Thursday.

Disaster.

Woke Hack of the Day: Everyone at CNN.

Past hacks include Rex Chapman, Taylor Lorenz, LeBron James, Kamala Harris, Bomani Jones and Stephen Colbert.