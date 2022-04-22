There’s too much woke hackery going on inside CNN to pick just one. Everyone at CNN is the Woke Hack of the Day.
This is why:
— CNN invested $300 million into CNN+, drew only 10,000 viewers a day, and its new parent company killed the service after just three weeks.
— The network tweeted about the news, dunking on itself.
— CNN agreed to pay Chris Wallace $9 million a year to lead the service.
— Wallace is now having “daily breakdowns.”
— Wallace is demanding the 9 pm primetime hour, previously held by Chris Cuomo. But he has competition.
— CNN recently met with Keith Olbermann. CNN might hire Crazy Keith.
— Some network execs pondered moving Brian Stelter to primetime.
— Now, Stelter is pushing for a lunchtime daily program.
— CNN might hire longtime liar and past-his-prime anchor, Brian Williams.
— Someone actually thought people liked Jemele Hill. They don’t. They never have.
— Rex Chapman was involved.
— Not a single CNN show ranked among the top 25 in cable news on Thursday.
Disaster.
Woke Hack of the Day: Everyone at CNN.
