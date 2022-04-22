CNN Met With, May Hire Crazy Keith Olbermann

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo left a gaping vacancy in the primetime 9 pm hour of the CNN linear network. Though soon-to-be-former CNN+ host Chris Wallace may be the favorite to replace him, The Wrap warns that Wallace may have an external rival: Keith Olbermann.

According to two individuals with knowledge, top CNN officials recently met with Olbermann about a role.

“The implosion of CNN’s streaming ambitions dealt another embarrassing black eye to the cable news giant, and triggered an internal competition for hosting jobs that could see Chris Wallace landing a coveted primetime slot — but he’s facing external competition from former MSNBC hosts Brian Williams and Keith Olbermann,” the outlet reports.

Forget Brian Williams. He and his rather checkered past aren’t the story here. The story is that CNN actually took a meeting with Crazy Keith.

CNN insiders have said that under new management, led by Discovery and Chris Licht, the network would move away from a tainted liberal bias to restore its credibility as a news organization. Obviously, that’s not true if any top official even gave Olbermann the time of day at a New York brunch.

No one in the press taints credible news reporting like Olbermann. Even the thought of hiring him goes too far.

However, Olbermann’s Twitter activity leads us to believe that, in his mind, there’s still a chance CNN hires him. On Thursday, Olbermann randomly defended CNN following the news that it will shut down CNN+, just three weeks after its launch.

I understand it's not easy for you to understand things like this, but CNN and CNN+ are two different things. Ask an adult. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 21, 2022

Olbermann would not have tweeted that if CNN had given him a definitive no, as it should have. Look at how Crazy Keith handled rejection from MSNBC:

A thread about returning to MSNBC. A) I'm not

B) Yes, there were talks

C) Yes, they were serious

D) Yes, NBC lied through its teeth denying them

E) Yes, NBC blamed the talks' failure on @Maddow

F) I left in Jan. 2011. Comcast first reached out about my returning in…Sep. 2011🤷 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 17, 2022

So we have to assume CNN has not yet told Olbermann yes or no.

CNN must be under the impression that Olbermann, a caricature of a deranged liberal, would pull a better rating in primetime than any internal options, like Wallace and Laura Coates. CNN needs ratings, after all.

Still, Licht would have to sink pretty low to hire Olbermann. He’s the hideous face of the vile left.

The sad state of Olbermann is how it ends for the woke. Over the past year, Olbermann broadcasted a low-rated YouTube show using his iPhone on his balcony. On the program, the nutjob blamed Dave Portnoy and Barstool for a school shooting in Michigan, said the U.S. should restrict Texans from vaccine access, called for Tucker Carlson’s arrest, and spread misinformation about Ashli Babbitt.

Ultimately, Olbermann canceled his own show.

The only thing Olbermann has going for him is that he ran away with — and we mean dominated — the OutKick Woke All-Star challenge. Here’s how it went down:

In the end, it really wasn’t a fair competition. The Craziest Bastard East of the Mississippi River, Keith Olbermann, was built to dominate OutKick’s Woke All-Star Challenge. With a staggering 80% of the votes, Crazy Keith is your 2022 Woke All-Star Challenge champion and figures to go the way of 2021 Woke Challenge champ Jemele Hill – instant retirement.

**A live look at Olbermann celebrating the win.**

How does he look?

Don’t do it, CNN. Anyone but Olbermann.