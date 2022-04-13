What Will CNN Do With Chris Wallace?

The idea of CNN+ never made any sense.

Hardly anyone watches CNN, which comes with their cable packages. So why would they pay exclusively for more CNN?

It turns out, they don’t. CNN+ is already in jeopardy just two weeks after it launched. With fewer than 10,000 people using the service, CNN staffers are bracing for layoffs and massive budget cuts.

Discovery, which will control CNN after it merges with WarnerMedia, may fold CNN+ into HBO Max and Discovery+ to avoid supporting it as a standalone service. Ultimately, new management will scale back the focus on CNN+ and cut several of its expensive programming.

Largely, CNN won’t have to find landing spots for most CNN+ talents. Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper still have daily television shows. The others, like Jemele Hill and Rex Chapman, signed shorter-term contracts. Hill can return to extorting money from Spotify and Chapman can still steal videos on Twitter.

But then there’s Chris Wallace, for whom CNN will have to answer. Wallace signed a multi-year deal with CNN in 2021 for, based on his previous contract with Fox News, likely around $10 million a year. Jeff Zucker hired Wallace to be the face of the service. At that investment, neither CNN nor Wallace will settle for him sleepwalking on a lame-duck service without any promise.

Former Mediaite editor Jon Nicosia, who seems to have a strong source inside CNN, reports that tensions between Wallace and management are already high.

SOURCE: Chris Wallace is "having daily breakdowns" over the "miserable launch" of @CNNplus. Wants a "CNN show or is threatening to walk" they go on. "He is having staffers count how many times a day his promo is playing" — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) April 12, 2022

Wallace isn’t going to walk because NBC, ABC, and CBS don’t have the real estate to elevate or pay him better than CNN can. This is a leverage play. Wallace is trying to weasel his way into the television lineup.

What’s unclear, however, is how incoming president Chris Licht views Wallace. Zucker was the Wallace fan at CNN.

Licht has vowed to return CNN to a place of honor and credibility. While select lawmakers and viewers still respect Wallace, others view him as a partisan hack who protected Joe Biden from answering for Hunter’s laptop during the 2020 presidential debate.

So where Licht falls on this spectrum will decide if Wallace ends up on television, prominently or at all.

If Licht is a fan, he may consider Wallace for the vacant 9 pm primetime hour, Chris Cuomo’s previous spot. Wallace is “telling anyone that will listen he wants Cuomo’s old time slot,” Nicosia adds.

Of course he does. 9 pm is the top hour on CNN.

Though Wallace doesn’t strike anyone as a primetime personality, who at CNN does?

Jake Tapper is the best host at the network. CNN should offer him the job. But he may not take it. Tapper already has multiple prominent roles with the network. Tapper doesn’t need to risk a move to primetime.

After Tapper, the options are bleak. Brianna Keilar, Van Jones and Laura Coates are the exact type of “talents” who would undermine the quest to restore credibility at CNN. Plus, no one likes to watch them on TV. They aren’t any good.

John Berman, the relief presenter for Anderson Cooper, doesn’t have the star power to helm a primetime show. And Michael Smerconish, Cuomo’s old fill-in, recently said on SiriusXM that the lifestyle for a primetime host — such as waiting all day to go on air — wouldn’t fit him.

So, by default, Wallace could be among Licht’s best in-house options.

In the scenario that Licht is not a fan, Wallace will either have to stay on a streaming show with only the walls as viewers or shimmy his way into segments on New Day, the failing morning show on CNN.

Further, don’t assume CNN+ will build off of those 10,000 daily viewers. Some of those users subscribed only to check the product out with the launch-day discount. Assuming the product underwhelmed all of them, expect a chunk to cancel their subscription and delete the app from their smart TV by May 1.

Chris Licht is inheriting a mess, which includes a linear network in decline, a sour reputation, and a disastrous streaming service. Oh, and now a highly-paid, very agitated TV host in Chris Wallace.