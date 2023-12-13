Winnie Cooper Loves Christmas, Kirk Cousins Shows Off His New Kohl’s Bling & The Kirkland Irons Are Out & They’re Beautiful

Videos by OutKick

Will you buy the Peacock app for one NFL playoff game in January?

It was one thing to need Amazon Prime for Thursday night NFL games. Pretty much everyone in suburbia has an Amazon Prime account, so most of us were covered to watch the Thursday games and shop during commercials so Bezos will be able to keep the lights on in his yacht.

Now comes news — and this news didn’t exactly make headlines Tuesday — that you’ll need the Peacock app to get one of this season’s NFL playoff games. This is an NFL broadcasting first and seems to indicate where we’re going in the future contract negotiations that will include Amazon, Google, YouTube and all the TV networks.

You, the consumer, will soon have to make a major decision: Do you want to keep adding apps to your TVs to watch the NFL or have you hit your breaking point?

The NFL believes you haven’t reached app overload and they’ll test that theory in January.

You’ve been warned.

Just hearing about the news from @AndrewMarchand that one upcoming NFL playoff game will be shown only on Peacock.



Will you purchase the app for a month to get the game? pic.twitter.com/zxc7s16cKA — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) December 13, 2023

Letterman jackets: Where’d they go?

• Michael V. writes:

Hey Joe, I teach and coach at the high school level. At the end of the year, we give every first-year JV and first-year varsity player a letter. The JV and Varsity letters are different. I haven’t seen any of the kids wearing a letterman jacket with the letter on it but the football team still orders a similar type of coat with leather sleeves. So I believe they are still around but not nearly as popular as they used to be.

• Bill in Dayton, Nevada writes:

My son Michael got his Varsity Jacket a couple of years ago. It was a proud moment for him and us. Always been a huge sports fan as you can see by his middle name.

Kinsey:

Woah, wait a minute, Bill!

You cannot drop this nugget on me and not give me some background on how your son’s middle name ended up as ‘ESPN’.

What was your inspiration for that middle name? Was it your love of SportsCenter? Were you a Dan Patrick superfan? How do you pronounce the middle name: Espen? You’re a Screencaps reader which means it’s possible you might have a problem with ESPN these days. Are there mixed feelings about the middle name these days?

In other words, I need further context on this one, Bill.

• Jim T. in Sandy Eggo says:

Out here in the nation’s Southwest corner, you still see varsity letterman’s jackets. Not as much as we did growing up in Dayton (OH) in the ‘70s, but they’re there.

One neat thing my high school had (a Catholic high school in Dayton area) was they had academic letterman jackets, too. If you kept up a 3.0, you got a large varsity letter just like the jocks. And then for each class you got a 3.0 in, you got a little medal you could pin to your letter – just like the jocks did for baseball, track, swimming, etc. The athletic jackets had the traditional leather sleeves, the academic jackets did not have the leather sleeves, but were otherwise the same. It was pretty cool to give the kids who weren’t good at sports the same chance to show off a little.

As for Christmas lights, I’m a full-spectrum kind of guy, although I stick to the traditional red, green, blue, yellow, and orange.

A note to Dave in Cincy: Full props to you for your winter golfing! But I’ll take my LED bulbs on my Christmas lights any day – they last YEARS! I get tired of having to swap out C7 incandescents every year – you can get LED C7s now, the new ones glow just as bright , cost a bit more, but last forever. Maybe it’s the wild temperature swings in SoCal (overnight lows in the 40s, daytime highs in the 80s), but it seems like the filaments blow out on a couple incandescents every week just from being turned on. I’m at an age where climbing up a tall ladder to swap out light bulbs every week is too much a pain.

• Patrick in Perrysburg writes:

I rarely see varsity jackets on kids these days. When I was in high school earning a varsity letter was a ticket to a very exclusive club. And when you strolled down the hall wearing that varsity coat, you knew you were something. However, when the winter winds would kick up those hollow jackets provided very little protection from Mother Nature.

You needed a hooded sweatshirt underneath your coat just to have a degree of warmth. Three years later after I proudly got my varsity jacket, it was being used as a bed liner for our dog…but it looked cool once.

• Dean from Monroe, GA writes:

Merry Xmas! Yes as of May 2023 kids still get jackets. My grandson graduated last yr. Baseball, basketball, football letterman. This is of course down here in Merika! I’m sure some commie states don’t allow it, it might hurt someone’s feelings.

Does your wife and or girlfriend love watching sports too?

• Jess in Alabama is back and she has an important question for those who are installing TV walls:

Regarding “what to watch when college football is over”- are you able to gather info on the merger of the USFL & XFL? I can’t find many specifics yet, but it’s slated to start back in March… We’ve gone to a handful of games the past 2 years, and it is a lot of fun.

Many readers have written in about TV walls helping their marriages. Just curious, but are there a lot of guys out there with wives who love watching sports too?

I’m not saying all my lady fiends love sports like I do, but there are certainly a lot. Even lady acquaintances and strangers- the old lady cashier at the grocery store would ask me this summer if I plan to watch NFL preseason Panthers games to “Check in on Bryce!”

And a random lady at the doctor recently saw my Braves tumbler and wanted to talk in depth about Albies & Acuña. Oh, and I’m all for a TV wall!

Kinsey:

Mrs. Screencaps could think of a thousand other things she’d like to be doing besides watching sports. And I could think of a thousand other things I’d like to be doing while she’s murdering characters on a video game. That’s probably why the marriage works. We even each other out. I’ve met Jess and her husband. I can see them adding a TV wall. It’s not an act. Jess loves sports.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

The Season of Giving and Mercer County Matt’s message resonated with the readers

• Ben in Bham writes:

I really enjoyed Mercer County Matt’s message in this morning’s SC about shopping for the kids. It inspired me to echo the sentiment and encourage everyone to try this themselves. It will be the most rewarding shopping you do the whole season, by far. My wife and I have been participating in an “Angel Tree” shopping effort for the last 4-5 years. I think this is pretty well known, but just in case you’re not familiar it is a similar concept to what Matt and his wife did. Someone organizes a list of kids with their needs & measurements (shoe, pant, shirt sizes) as well as some wishlist items. You can typically pick a boy or girl, and then an age range. A suggested budget is often given, roughly $100. Then you just purchase the items, wrap them, and return to the organizer.

Like I said, I mainly wanted to echo Matt’s message, but also suggest that if anyone isn’t sure how to get involved, I’m happy to share any unclaimed Angel kids with the SC community. I’ll happily give my information should we reach that point. Also, and just planting a seed, maybe next year we can plan ahead and have a Screen Caps Angel List. Either we have a list of kids made available to the SC community, or maybe some of us volunteer as regional coordinators to collect and deliver the presents. Whatever it is, count me as volunteer number one. My sense is that the Screen Caps community is a giving one. No better time of the year to channel that than this one.

Finally, I recently became aware of another outlet that the Cappers might enjoy. It’s called Semper K9. Their mission is to save shelter dogs, train them to be service dogs, and then donate them to a veteran. I couldn’t donate fast enough.

(Not sure about the protocol on link sharing but to save you a search, here you go: https://www.semperk9.org/)

Thanks for all you do. As simple and innocuous as it may seem, it has a positive impact for us all.

Merry Christmas!

Kinsey:

*Disclaimer: I know you know this already and I didn’t have to tell you, but I just want to remind readers to do your own research on where your money is going.

Screencaps isn’t endorsing any single organization. As you know, I’m a huge supporter of readers giving back to their communities and neighborhoods as they see fit. I also know that even though there are some salty dawgs around here, it’s typically a front and you salty dawgs are actually softies who want to help others and make the world a better place.

Carry on.

Meat and beer!

Postcard day in Portland, OR: Can you figure out which one is Mt. Hood and which one is Mt. St. Helens?

• Shawn from Canby, OR writes:

Beautiful view from the 13th Floor of the Multnomah Co. Courthouse

Only time Portland looks good

Kinsey:

I’m not going to give away what Shawn was up to, but he wasn’t on trial for burning down a Wendy’s or pulling some other lib-lib stunt. I’ll just say he was working and leave it at that.

A MASSIVE missive from Beau in Toledo & that means this one is 100% raw dawg’d…ZERO editing (Editors: DO NOT TOUCH this email from Beau or I will go to upper management.)

The readers love it when Beau writes and this morning you’re in luck. The wild man is back and his fingers were working overtime late last night. This one was sent at 1:28 a.m. this morning.

• Beau in Toledo writes:

Time stamp (not a trampstamp, heathens), shows that I started this email at 2248 Tuesday… God Knows where/when it’s gonna end, but heeeeeeeeere weeeeeee GO.

Like Kevin McCallister, Rose Bukakke, imean, Bukater, is also NOT a hero(ine). After all, she banged a homeless dude in the backseat of a car she had no business being in, and then let him drown… sounds like a typical east Toledo girl. Uh-oh, mini-rant! Yeah, I said that, so what. I made the mistake of getting engaged to one, long ago, in a not-so-sober galaxy far away, so trust me on this one… think Lake Erie jet-skis… better to rent than buy. [Caveat: if she left the east side, and the east side left her, maybe give it a shot]

I’lll connect ETG to Dana White later…

I spent Sunday shopping… yes, I’m sorta late to the game, whatever, but what i saw could probably be considered worse than some of the dumbassdrunkfights in stadiums… male mannequins with Elizabeth Hurley like pokies, and bigguns dressed as fairies trying to sell me isht while wearing a face diaper… the look of rage in it’s (don’t want to accidentally mis-gender anything) eyes was worth every drop of ballsweat I… ohwait, I didn’t have any of that… I was wearing @duluthtradingco gear again… was worth the price of gas to get there when I told it that covid paranoia was a ploy and to stop being a sheep… the nearby mall-cop that had the remnants of a shiner laughed and tipped his energy drink to me.

Christmas lights… YES . Orderly and balanced, random and chaotic, who cares… and if you have that 12 foot tall skeleton from #RespectFall “putting up” Christmas lights, just make sure to plan a different pose for next year. I got a little Festivus this year with the skeleton “crew”. But if you’re the guy dekking out the homestead with choreographed shows that SeanJo is rep’ing (if the music is good, i WILL watch more than once!), you better be The Guy with the open bar in the garage.

MJiM must be smoking ghetto weed… Bama was installed for tix$ and rating$, and they have a line that can hold UM… add to that, the fact that the NCAA and the B1x (however many teams are now in the conglomerate) has had a stiffie to get Jim outta the college game, there’s no effing way this wasn’t a set up… I’d bet an Arrogant Bastard Ale on this… Bama wins.

The only Christmas party story I’d have to share would be from a bar across the road from a major auto parts supplier, involves strippers, pool tables, wives getting involved, and me hoping Mrs Beau in Toledo doesn’t read this (despite my last trip there being before We met), because my OtherBrothers Turtle, PimpChuckie, and Shitty were there, and the statute of limitations is still VERY unclear on this…

The bike relay S -> N michigan… or the Bike to the Bay?

Event Bike MS: Bike to the Bay Ohio Ride Details – National MS Society

Maybe even sneak a round of golf in? Just sayin’…

Yes, we knew Hildeeeee was preggers again, and yes, I’d still kiss her BellyButton… sukit, haters!

My step-mom had 4 trees on 2 levels of a split-level ranch… add to that, 22 large plastic totes of Christmas decorations that Yours truly had to carry up and down a ladder from the loft in the garage every year for the better part of 20 years, until they moved to NC… and she’s Jewish, ftr… God Love Her!!

And now for the dana white connection… yes, tag @danawhite and @Kidrock and @budlight with this…

That ex-b*tch/beer has yet to apologize to me… granted, it still wouldn’t be enough, because she f*cking KNEW it was wrong, and she went and did it anyway… Everyone around her knew what she did, and they’re still friends, because there’s a payment involved… and it’s probably a (edited) being (redacted)… there’s a golfball/gardenhose joke there…

Hey @danawhite and @Kidrock … Patriotism involves RETRIBUTION… you’re about to be involved in a modern socio-economic version of the War of 1812 by standing with @budlight … them getting metaphorically knocked down and bloodied isn’t enough… bud light need to be punished even more, until they cave and own their baggage out loud…

We’re still not british, btw…

WHAT? A 2D Christmas tree from a first-time emailer!

• Rob in SC writes:

First time/long time.

I was reading the discussion today re how many Christmas trees were too many, and it seemed like a flex from guys with more room than they know what to do with.

What about people with limited space who still want a tree? I present to you the 2D Christmas tree, hand-built by my very creative and resourceful buddy Dave here in upstate SC. Fits just about anywhere and is obviously reuseable and easy to store for next year.

If any SC nation readers want one I’m sure he’d be happy to make you one for a fair price.

Kinsey:

We’re going to see Rob’s buddy Dave on QVC selling 200,000 of these trees by Christmas 2024. I can see the Gen Zs who will be living in apartments because they’ve blown all their money gambling on sports buying these trees. I can also see suburban Coachella-hat-wearing Instagram moms buying these by the dozen.

Rob, ask Dave how much money he’d like to raise in the first round of funding to bring this tree idea to the consumer. I want a couple of shares of stock in Dave’s company.

And I love first-time emailers. They always think they don’t have something to share and then they dump out A+ emails almost without fail. Love it.

Team Sunrise

• Vern writes:

Daily reader of SC. I don’t normally take pictures and I have fished this area numerous times over last 30 years-have never seen a sunrise like this! No fish, but great day on the river!

Kinsey:

Vern, where were you fishing?

Also, Vern’s another first-time emailer. What a contribution for your first time. Todd Z. will hate it, but the majority of us will respect Vern for sending in such a sky. Thank you, Vern.

Guys, I gotta run. Once again, I’m on drop-off duty today because Mrs. Screencaps has to go into work this morning for the company Christmas party.

Meanwhile, I’m an old veteran of company-less Christmas parties. I haven’t been to one in about 10 years. I’ll be fine.

Enjoy those company gatherings and those lunch beers with the crew.

Take care.

