‘We The D**n Lion!’ Virginia Coach Sends Locker Room Into Frenzy After Upsetting UNC

Videos by OutKick

If coffee isn’t enough to kick start you this Sunday morning, allow Virginia football coach Tony Elliot to help you out.

The Cavaliers’ skipper guided his program to a shocking 31-27 upset of previously unbeaten North Carolina. Coming into the contest in Chapel Hill, Virginia stood at 1-5 and had never defeated an AP Top 10 team on the road.

All of that changed when linebacker James Jackson intercepted Drake Maye late in the fourth quarter. The pick silenced everyone in Kenan Memorial Stadium, except for the Cavalier faithful who made the trip.

"The ruling on the field is interception by Virginia"#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/O6U33eMkqU — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 22, 2023

Naturally, the entire squad was jumping for joy in the locker room after the historic outcome. Moments like that deserve a fitting speech from the head coach, and my, oh my, did Elliot deliver a doozy.

Elliot told the players how proud he was of their resilience despite a sluggish start to the season. But the most invigorating line came at the end, which sent the locker room into a frenzy.

“Victory belongs to those who want to earn it and take it. We told you that lion is going to be staring at you right in the face. Here’s what we got: WE THE DAMN LION!”

If you don’t get goosebumps watching that, check your pulse.

This is the moment of triumph Virginia had desperately hoped for since tragedy struck in 2022.

In November of that season, three players – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry – were fatally shot after going on a class field trip. The incident shocked Virginia and the college football world as the Cavaliers grappled with a terrible loss.

When tragedy like this strikes, people naturally root for the team to experience some sort of victory on the field. Even though it doesn’t solve all of the pain, it still provides a much-needed glimmer of hope and joy.

Resiliant. That’s the best word to describe the year’s Virginia Cavaliers football team. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Virginia had to wait a little longer for theirs. It didn’t happen against James Madison, their first home game since those three men lost their lives. The Cavaliers honored the players before the matchup, but still lost 36-35. Their first win didn’t come until last week, when they topped William & Mary, 27-13.

But now, Virginia has their signature victory in the wake of the shooting. Beating the lion that was North Carolina likely gives Elliot and his Cavs the belief that they can beat anyone.

And after upending a Top 10 team and seeing their response to the fateful day in November, they’re probably right.