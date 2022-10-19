Washington Commanders Sent A $14,000 Bounced Check To A 50/50 Raffle Winner

The Washington Commanders are the laughingstock of the National Football League. The team’s owner, Dan Snyder, is an absolute joke. The other owners hate him, his former employees hate him, and every single Washington fan hates him.

So this couldn’t have happened to a better organization.

The winner of the Commanders’ 50/50 raffle from the Sept. 12 game against the Jaguars, received a check for $14,822 from the “Washington Football Team Charitable Foundation.”

The only problem?

The check BOUNCED.

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The fan called into local radio station The Team 980-AM to bring attention to the matter. The radio show hosts grilled the guy pretty good about his pretty absurd claims.

But the fan, whose name is Drew, sent the station a photo of FedEx Priority Overnight mailer that was addressed to the caller. It was from the Washington Commanders’ Ashburn headquarters and dated on Oct. 13.

Hours later, the Commanders ADMITTED IT WAS TRUE.

They blamed it on a “Bank Issue.”

Oh, right.

From a Commanders spokesperson, regarding the check that bounced for the fan who won the 50/50 raffle in Week 1:https://t.co/RVjdBq6yDR pic.twitter.com/GyeWIH6I1v — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 19, 2022

MAYBE SNYDER SHOULD SELL HIS YACHT TO SUPPORT THE CHARITY

Drew, who is a season ticket holder, went on to say he is “very disappointed” in the organization. He said that he’s now dealing with his own bank issues because a $14,000 check just messed with his account.

Even though the check was from the team’s charitable organization, it’s still an absolute crap show because Snyder’s Commanders are worth $5.6 BILLION DOLLARS. You’d also think that they wouldn’t send out a check without knowing how much money they have in their funds.

How much longer are Commanders fans going to deal with this guy?

Wow. For most teams, this would just be laughed off as a fluke issue. For ours, not so much. — Drew Cheshire (@DrewChesh) October 19, 2022

Maybe Dan should sell his yacht & chip in? — Shelley (@Shellsyeah81) October 19, 2022