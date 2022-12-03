USMNT-Netherlands World Cup Live Blog: Netherlands Ahead 2-0, Another Chance Missed for U.S.

Welcome to the live blog for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s match against The Netherlands in the knockout stage of the World Cup in Qatar.

11:17 a.m. ET

The U.S. actually had a higher expected goals number than the Netherlands in the first half. Had the majority of possession, just couldn’t finish. Poor defensive pursuit also cost them.

#USMNT-NETHERLANDS, 1H:



Goals: NED 2, USA 0

Shots: NED 5, USA 3

xG: USA 0.49, NED 0.32

Touches in att. 3rd: USA 93, NED 29

Possession: USA 63%

Duel win%: NED 59%



Van Gaal realizing "They can't score/shoot on us if we're organized" and building tactics from there: all it took. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 3, 2022

11:13 a.m. ET

The USMNT missed another huge chance, as Tim Ream couldn’t get a solid shot off a few feet from goal. This and Pulisic’s miss will haunt this group if they’re not able to come back here.

11:04 a.m. ET

Gio Reyna is on the field for the United States! Reyna came in to the tournament as one of their most talented players, but has played just seven minutes to this point. With the team desperately needing goals, it’s about time. We’ll see if he can make a difference.

Gio Reyna has entered the game in the second half for the USMNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3FeAPm3Xb8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

10:58 a.m. ET

The U.S. does have a history of coming back from two goal deficits against the Netherlands. In a 2015 friendly, they fell behind 3-1 early in the second half before scoring three late goals to win 4-3.

But for this current version of the team, who’s really struggled to put the ball in the net, it’s going to be a tough uphill climb.

10:49 a.m. ET

We’ve reached halftime, with the Netherlands ahead 2-0 on an early 10th minute goal from Memphis Depay and a backbreaking late goal from Daley Blind.

The Netherlands make it two!



In the final seconds of the first half, Daley Blind makes it 2-0 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/pZThbgnKUK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

The U.S. dominated possession for most of the first half, but it was generally empty, generating just two shots.

There was some better play from the U.S. late in the half. Tim Weah unleashed a shot from just outside the penalty box, forcing a save from Dutch keeper Noppert.

Weah with a STRIKE but Noppert comes up with the save!@USMNT pic.twitter.com/B3eiSE7fsy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

But we’ve seen this from the USMNT already, first half pace turns to second half fatigue.

10:32 a.m. ET

The Netherlands seem happy to let the U.S. take the ball into the attacking third, knowing they can’t convert it into real shots on goal.

The Dutch have been content to sit back, absorb empty pressure, and get actual shots off in transition.

So far it’s working as the USMNT have never truly threatened after going down 1-0.

US: 41 touches in the attacking third and 1 shot



Netherlands: 13 touches in the attacking third and 3 shots — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 3, 2022

10:22 a.m. ET

The USMNT is struggling to control possession the way they did earlier in the tournament. The Netherlands aren’t known for their pace, but they’ve managed to turn the U.S. over in dangerous places and controlled the tempo.

The U.S. once again can’t seem to find the final ball to get a shot off, as the Dutch close down as soon as they get the ball around the penalty box.

It's been a really tough 1st 15 minutes for the midfield…chasing shadows a bit, bad giveaways, overwhelmed tactically a bit. #USMNT — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 3, 2022

10:12 a.m. ET

The Netherlands are ahead 1-0 on an easy finish from Memphis Depay. The U.S. back line got stretched on a counter and no one marked Memphis, leading to a clear shot on goal. Turner wasn’t able to keep it out, and the U.S. are now trailing for the first time in the World Cup.

Makes the Pulisic miss look even worse now. The U.S. has plenty of time to respond, but not the start you want.

Netherlands takes the lead! 🇳🇱



Memphis Depay gets things started for Oranje pic.twitter.com/qu4cljENCn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

10:06 a.m. ET

How did Christian Pulisic miss that? Captain America was onside with only the goalkeeper to beat and rushed it into a miss. Devastating if they’re not able to break through.

What a CHANCE for the @USMNT! 😱



The USMNT is knocking early against the Netherlands pic.twitter.com/PMuZwBYJuM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

10:02 a.m. ET

Yunus Musah becomes the youngest player to ever start a knockout round match for the United States, at just over 20 years of age. Musah will be one of the more important players on the field for the U.S., needing to help control the midfield.

Per U.S. Soccer: Yunus Musah (20 years, four days) is the youngest USMNT player to start a World Cup knockout match. He bests Landon Donovan (20 years, 107 days) in Round of 16 match against Mexico on June 17, 2002. Donovan scored the second goal in the 2-0 win against El Tri. — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) December 3, 2022

9:25 a.m. ET

OutKick’s friends at Fox News Digital put together a great primer on everything you need to know about today’s match. Read it here.

One thing we didn’t realize the U.S. and Netherlands have in common: neither team qualified for the 2018 World Cup. A quarterfinal appearance in Qatar would go a long way in making up for that disappointment for the winning country.

9:17 a.m. ET

It seems like all Americans have World Cup fever, as this is the first time the USMNT has made it to the Round Of 16 since 2014. Even the King Of Social Commentary himself, LeBron James, is showing off his support of the red, white and blue.

OutKick’s own Matt Reigle sums up how everyone is feeling this morning.

Gonna yell “USA” so MF’in’ loud this morning. — Matt Reigle (@Matt_Reigle) December 3, 2022

9:01 a.m. ET

Here is the USMNT starting lineup:

8:58 a.m. ET

Good morning, soccer fans. The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on The Netherlands today in the Round Of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar. The game begins at 10 a.m. ET and will be televised on FOX.

Captain America Christian Pulisic will be there with a heathly pelvic bone so that’s good.

WALKER ZIMMERMAN ASKED ABOUT CHRISTIAN PULISIC’S PENIS AS AMERICAN STAR CLEARED TO PLAY AGAINST NETHERLANDS

We will providing live updates and commentary of the game right here. Follow along on Twitter as well.