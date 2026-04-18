Disrespect Directed At Steph Curry From LeBron Supporters Is Off The Charts

Over the last decade, Steph Curry has dominated LeBron James in what matters most: Championships.

While Curry can't lay claim to some of the impressive individual accomplishments of the self-professed "King," I'd argue he's been more of a positive to the game of basketball and been wildly more efficient with much less.

That's why I find it funny that so many LeBron fan accounts and other supporters seem to pray for the downfall of Curry in the playoffs lately. They take cheap shots, which they believe somehow legitimizes James' career. I'd say, when your haters have to take so many leaps and bounds to try to delegitimize your Hall of Fame career, in order to elevate their favorite player's career, you've already won.

Take this stat that has been making the rounds on social media for example:

Steph Curry has missed the playoffs 40% of his career. LeBron James has been in the Finals 43% of his career.

While this may not have been used to trash Curry's career, it certainly is misleading.

Put these careers side by side and you'll know that Curry and LeBron both have four NBA Championship rings. Curry has done that in 17 seasons with a 4-2 Finals record, while LeBron has done it in 23 seasons and is only 4-6 in The Finals. Again, Curry is more efficient. Want to celebrate participation trophies, LeBron supporters? Go for it.

Next, let's talk about the Warriors team performance since LeBron James took his talents to the beaches of LA.

BronMuse on X thought it was a perfect time to dunk on Curry after the Warriors failed to defeat the Phoenix Suns in the play-in game for the 8-seed on Friday night. He provided a year-by-year breakdown of the Warriors since 2019 and went as far as trying to diminish the their championship in 2022, which is arguably the most impressive of Curry's career, where Curry won his first Finals MVP, simply referring to it as defeating a "young Celtics team." Give me a break.

Curry and the Warriors went through an absolute gauntlet to beat a stacked Celtics squad in The Finals. They defeated Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, Luka Doncic and the Mavs and Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on the way to The Finals.

Sure, I know this is the nature of social media, but you have to be pretty insecure when it comes to LeBron and lack understanding that you live in a glass house to share something so preposterous. That glass house is obviously the 2020 Championship in the NBA Bubble, which even Anthony Davis doesn't feel good about. Davis questions if the ring is completely sufficient and legitmate saying, "Did I really win a championship?… I know I'm listed as a champion but it's like, I'm not sure" while appearing on the Draymomd Green Show.

My response: While Steph Curry may have missed the playoffs four times in the last 8 years, LeBron James is most likely about to get bounced in the first round of the playoffs for the fourth time in 8 years as his depleted Lakers team takes on Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets, tipping off Saturday night.

Also, if you factor in injuries, which is a silly what if game at times, but if not for Klay Thompson suffering a hamstring strain in Game 2 and tearing his ACL in Game 6, Kevin Durant suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in Game 5 and Kevon Looney playing through a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture, the Warriors beat Toronto and Curry is in elite company with five rings.

This post was also purposely misleading, refusing to provide disclaimers. For example, Curry got hurt in Game 1 vs Minnesota in 2025, so that second round exit isn't on him. Curry also missed 27-straight games this season, while Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, both starters, got season-ending injuries. Call them excuses, but that's the reality.

LeBron fans and supporters will have to jump through major hoops if his team gets torched in the first round against the Rockets. You'll be held to the same standard.

All in all, Curry and LeBron have both had storied careers. They're both all-time greats, but some of these petty posts are silly. Enjoy what you have now, because in a few seasons, you'll miss seeing Curry flurries from 3 and a player who has been loyal to one team his whole career.