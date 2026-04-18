Bengals, Giants, Dexter Lawrence Happy With Trade That Sends Pro Bowl Lineman From N.Y. To Cincinnati

Lawrence, 28, is scheduled to take his physical in Cincinnati on Sunday to make the move official

The Cincinnati Bengals understand they've been wasting Joe Burrow's prime years because, although the offense is outstanding, the defense has been horrible. So, this offseason the club has been working to improve that side of the ball and the crown jewel of that work is coming in the person of Dexter Lawrence.

The Bengals have traded for Lawrence, the three-time Pro Bowl nose tackle with the New York Giants.

Bengals Trade No. 10 Pick

The Bengals are giving up the No. 10 overall selection in the draft in exchange for Lawrence. And they're expected to give him a contract extension or raise on his current contract that still has two years remaining.

The reason the Bengals did this, per a source, is they came to the belief Lawrence is better than any prospect they might land with the No. 10 pick who also happens to upgrade their defense.

We told you this looming NFL draft was about a trade-happy exercise but didn't know teams would start before the draft even started.

So Lawrence should get his wish. He's moving on from the Giants and getting a raise after requesting a trade a couple of weeks ago.

The Bengals are getting what they want:

Lawrence Part Of Major Upgrade

Their defensive upgrades this offseason that already included Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and Jonathan Allen, now adds a pass-rush threat and run-stopping anchor in the interior of their offensive line.

The Bengals need the help. Their defense finished 30th in points allowed and 31 in yards allowed last season. (That's bad).

The Giants aren't necessarily getting what they might have hoped for. They've valued Lawrence as one of the league's best defensive linemen for years.

But they are nonetheless walking away with a top 10 pick to add to the No. 5 pick they already held in the first round.

The Giants now join the handful of teams with two first-round picks in the first round but are the NFL's only team with two picks among the top 10 selections.

The Giants are also avoiding setting a precedent by giving a player with two years remaining on his contract a new deal simply because he's outgrown the scope of his current deal.

Let's see then …

Bengals win.

Lawrence wins.

Giants win.

Lawrence Physical Pending

Everybody's happy.

Lawrence, 28, must still pass his physical to make this move official. He is scheduled to take that in Cincinnati on Sunday.

We know that physicals standing in the way of trades has been a thing this offseason when Maxx Crosby had issues during his doctors' visit with the Baltimore Ravens.

No one is expecting that in the Lawrence situation.

This deal is going through as perhaps the biggest pre-draft blockbuster trade in recent NFL memory.