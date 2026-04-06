Dexter Lawrence Wants A New Contract Or A Trade From New York Giants

Lawrence is not expected to report to Tuesday's start of the team's voluntary offseason program

Dexter Lawrence and the New York Giants have beef.

That's not exactly huge news in that the sides have disagreed about multiple things in recent years, including the release of quarterback Daniel Jones, a close friend of Lawrence, and, more importantly, Lawrence's contract.

But now that latter tension has gotten to the point that Lawrence might be traded.

Lawrence has asked the team to be traded, OutKick has confirmed, as ESPN first reported. And the team, is at least open to taking phone calls about the player, per a source.

Dexter Lawrence Wants New Deal

The Giants have actually been down this road before. Teams called about trading for Lawrence just prior to the NFL trade deadline last season. The Giants, out of any playoff picture and having fired coach Brian Daboll, resisted the temptation to trade their star for future draft considerations.

But now the issue has returned because, well, money.

(It's always about money, y'all).

Lawrence has wanted more of it each of the last two offseasons as he dropped down the list of the NFL's highest-paid interior linemen. He's now tied for No. 11. He hoped that would be addressed once new coach John Harbaugh took over in New York, but that has not sorted itself out.

So the Harbaugh honeymoon is over in New York as far as Lawrence's representation is concerned.

Lawrence Skipping Offseason Program

Lawrence is not expected to report to Tuesday’s start of the team’s voluntary offseason program. And, unless he gets a revised deal, he has no plans to report to any Giants offseason program save perhaps the mandatory veteran minicamp.

Not great for anybody.

Lawrence has two seasons left on his current contract, and he’s set to make up to $20 million this year if he reports to the offseason program and plays all 17 games. But he wants more based on the opinion he's the best interior lineman in the league.

This is interesting because Lawrence's case for getting a raise midway through his 2023 contract extension was stronger before last season. In 2025, Lawrence, like most Giants players, didn't play his best and his sack total dipped to only ½-a-sack, while his tackles for losses and quarterback hits dropped by half.

Lawrence Production Has Dropped

Lawrence didn't make the Pro Bowl in 2025 which was the first time he missed it in three previous seasons during which he collected 21 sacks and 65 QB hits.

None of the 2025 statistics suggest the 28-year-old Lawrence is diminished. The Giants would likely fetch an early-round pick for the player if they were to trade him just prior or during the draft.

Whether someone will offer a first- or second-day of the draft pick for Lawrence and redo his contract is the question that will determine whether he gets his wish to be traded.