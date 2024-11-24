Giants' Malik Nabers, Dexter Lawrence Speak Out on Team's Troubles: No Answers to Losing Struggles

After a dismal performance Sunday, the New York Giants are still searching for solutions to their ongoing losing streak, particularly following the release of their ‘franchise’ quarterback, Daniel Jones, earlier this week.

This week, the Giants were embarrassed at home in a 30-7 shellacking by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the game, players gave their blunt thoughts on what has been going sideways in East Rutherford.

Star rookie wideout Malik Nabers said it's evident that getting rid of Jones did not result in more wins for the team. Who's left to blame but the coaching staff or the front office?

"Obviously, it ain't the quarterback," Nabers said after the game. "Same outcome as when we had DJ (Jones) at quarterback."

Giants Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence expressed frustration with the team's performance against the Buccaneers after it was shut out for three-quarters of the game, leading to fans heading for the exits early in the fourth quarter.

"Of my knowledge I think so," Lawrence answered, when asked if there's a connection between the team and players.

"We played soft, and they beat the s**t out of us today," Lawrence added. The 2019 draft pick was an outspoken advocate for Daniel Jones to remain at QB1. The previous starting option in Jones failed to muster wins, but his status as the most capable starter in the QB room was undeniable.

Starting Tommy DeVito as quarterback keeps the Giants in prime position to land a lottery pick in this upcoming draft.

But with six games left on the schedule, the Giants' coaching staff and front office will need to ride out a turbulent finish to the season, hoping they can still keep their jobs as players demand answers.

After watching his defensive coordinator leave with a messy exit in the offseason and now dealing with the Jones drama, the Giants may first look to coach Brian Daboll for a possible reboot.

