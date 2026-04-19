Max Homa Throws Golf Club In Anger After Criticizing Players For Doing The Exact Same Thing

Max Homa launched his golf club in frustration during the final round of the RBC Heritage on Sunday, and it was a tough scene for the six-time PGA Tour winner for more reasons than one.

Homa, who began the final round 18 shots behind leader Matt Fitzpatrick, hit a wayward teeshot and was left in a very tough position in a waste area amongst the trees at Harbour Town. After not making the contact he wanted on a punch shot in an attempt to escape the trouble, Homa chucked his iron into the ground a few yards ahead of him, with the iron ultimately making contact with a tree.

With his name well down the leaderboard and not playing up to his standard, Homa let his emotions take over and let out some frustrations by throwing his club. These things happen, even for a player who has won a half-dozen times on Tour, but the timing of Homa's club toss makes the whole scenario a bit hypocritical.

During his pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, Homa was asked about the Masters' code of conduct being tested at Augusta National over the past weekend, following Sergio Garcia's temper tantrum on the second hole in the final round.

READ: It Only Took Sergio Garcia Two Days To Apologize After Damaging Teebox During Masters Temper Tantrum

Garcia damaged the tee box on the hole before breaking his driver after smacking it on a nearby cooler. The chairman of the competition committee at Augusta National reportedly spoke with Garcia on the fourth tee box about his outburst.

While Homa did not specifically mention Garcia by name during his remarks about the code of conduct topic, it doesn't take much to read between the lines.

"I say a lot of bad words," Homa said. "I very much try to do it not when a kid can hear. So I do think there's some, hey, don't say it in front of the wrong person, like be a bit aware of your surroundings. Not saying I've never done it. I don't like when people break clubs. I don't like when people beat up the golf course because we deal with it, and I think breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled.

"I try my absolute best not to do it, and when it does happen, as far as slamming a tee box, I'm very upset with myself because we're very lucky to play this game where we do, and I think it is a bad look. But again, this is a very frustrating game, and it happens. I don't know where I'd draw that line exactly, but I definitely think beating up a golf course would be probably -- because the rest of us have to play it."

It's his note about looking "spoiled" that stands out.

Homa didn't damage a tee box with his club throw on Sunday, or even a part of the golf course that another player might see during Sunday's action, but it's still not the best of looks, given his comments just a few days prior.