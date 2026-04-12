Sergio Garcia Turns Back The Clock, Destroys A Teebox And His Driver At The Masters

When looking back on the 2026 Masters, Sergio Garcia will honestly be able to say he accomplished two things: making the cut at Augusta National for the first time since 2022, and building on his reputation of having the shortest fuse in the game's history.

Garcia, paired alongside fellow Spaniard and former Masters champion Jon Rahm on Sunday, had the third tee time of the morning, and it took him just one hole to completely unravel and make a fool of himself. The Garcia-Rahm pairing was a featured group on Sunday morning, meaning fans got to witness, and capture, the mayhem unfold.

After making bogey on the opening hole, Garcia hit his drive on the Par 5 second, and before his golf ball even reached its apex, he took a chunk out of the tee box before smashing and snapping his driver on a nearby water cooler.

Just pure, unfiltered, vintage stuff out of the 46-year-old.

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It goes without saying that this type of behavior, on any golf course, is unacceptable, but for a former Masters champ to lash out like this when he's 16 shots back from the lead is stunning. Even for Garcia, who has done plenty of damage to plenty of golf courses throughout his career.

Perhaps the funniest part about his embarrassing moment on the second hole on Sunday is that he ultimately made a par on the hole.

In typical Augusta National fashion, a pair of workers took to the damage done on the second tee just minutes later.

While the featured group broadcast showed Garcia's tantrum on the stream, it wasn't captured on the official shot tracker, where fans can watch each shot from every player in the field.