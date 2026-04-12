Scottie Scheffler Calls Out Reporter's 'Awful' Question At The Masters, Is Now Even More Likable

Scottie Scheffler played his way right back into contention during the third round of the Masters on Saturday, and while he was undoubtedly in great spirits after signing his scorecard, he still had no time for pointless questions from the media.

After playing his way onto the front page of the leaderboard with a bogey-free 65 in the third round, Scheffler made a quick stop in the press flash area at Augusta National. The first reporter to ask a question asked Scheffler what his score "could have or should have been."

Scheffler wasn't having it, and understandably so. After all, his 65 was a career-low for him at the Masters, a tournament he's already won twice in his career.

"That's just a terrible question, next question, awful," Scheffler said, before offering up what felt like a disingenuous laugh.

While by no means was the question good, it was an entirely fair one. Scheffler played his opening 11 holes on Saturday at 6-under par, and with two Par 5s left to play on the outward nine holes, the entire golf world expected him to get to 8-under par at worst. He went on to make par on both of the gettable Par 5s on the back nine, with his last birdie of the day coming on the Par 3 16th hole.

Scottie himself admitted it could have been an even deeper score on Saturday.

"Overall could have been — I mean, I guess to answer your question, it wasn't maybe that bad, but it definitely could have been lower," he answered to another question.

On the human level of things, Scheffler calling it like he sees it, and having an off-the-cuff response is entertaining. He's the No. 1 player on the planet, and not giving the most perfect, PR friendly responses to what he saw as an "awful" question makes him more relatable, and in essence, more likable.

Scheffler is held to the highest standard possible on the golf course, and after meeting that standard as he did on Saturday at the Masters, it's certainly alright for him to offer up a blunt response when he feels like the bar is perhaps unfairly raised.