It Only Took Sergio Garcia Two Days To Apologize After Damaging Teebox During Masters Temper Tantrum

A late apology is better than no apology, right?

It appears that Sergio Garcia is a big ‘better late than never’ guy.

The 2017 Masters champion made the cut at Augusta National this past weekend for the first time since 2022. Garcia ultimately finished 52nd, and while a 52nd-place finish typically doesn't garner much attention, the Spaniard isn't your typical player.

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During Sunday's final round, paired alongside fellow Spaniard and former Masters champ Jon Rahm, Garcia opened his day off with a bogey on the opening hole. Garcia then arrived at the Par 5 second hole, and before his golf ball even reached its apex, he had already taken a chunk out of the tee box before smashing and snapping his driver on a nearby water cooler.

His teeshot on the second hole found a fairway bunker, but he still managed to make par. Garcia ultimately shot a 3-over 75 on Sunday. Following his round, Garcia fielded a few questions from the media, avoided talking about the outburst on the second hole, and didn't offer up any form of apology.

He saved his apology for Instagram on Tuesday, two days after the outburst took place.

According to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, the chairman of the competition committee at Augusta National spoke with Garcia on the fourth tee after the temper tantrum and gave him a code of conduct warning.

Following his round on Sunday, Garcia was specifically asked what the official told him on the fourth hole, to which he responded by saying, "I'm not going to tell you."

Garcia's actions were stereotypical (emphasis on typical), as he's built up a reputation throughout his career for having one of the shortest fuses the sport of golf has ever seen.

Emotions very clearly got the best of Garcia — it happens — but the ol' destroying the teebox and breaking your driver move at Augusta National doesn't exactly fly.