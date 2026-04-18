Horrifying Video Shows Fisherman Surrounded By Sharks Off The Coast Of North Carolina

As if you needed another reason to stick to land...

I'm not a big fisherman, but when I've done it, I've done it from the safety and security of land. The biggest risk I've taken is doing it from a kayak and almost dropping my phone in the drink.

And if I had a desire to start fishing out on the ocean while riding a jet ski, all it took was one video to kill it.

The video was taken by a fisherman off the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks. He reportedly moved in when he saw a group of sharks feeding on fish (which is not a "Hey, I need a closer look; let me ride my jet ski over to them" item for me, but to each his own).

READ: SURFER CAPTURES INSANE VIDEO OF HAMMERHEAD SHARK RIGHT UNDERNEATH HIS BOARD

However, once he got there, another group of bigger sharks showed up, and he wound up in the middle of an honest-to-goodness feeding frenzy with a bunch of sharks going to town on a school of drum.

I spent a week on the Outer Banks a couple of years ago, and I spent most of my time hanging out by the pool. This video has only made me more sure that this was a good call.

What do you even do in that situation except give whatever form of watercraft you happen to be on as much gas as you possibly can.

He's lucky he happened to be on something with an engine strapped to it.

Fortunately, the fisherman got out of there with all limbs and digits attached, and better yet, he also managed to hang onto the footage, which has since gone viral.

I mean, you'd think that in the 50 years since Jaws came out, you couldn't freak people out about the ocean more than they already are.

Well, then something like this comes along.