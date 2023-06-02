U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Thrashed By Wrexham Men’s Team Made Up Of Older Players

Videos by OutKick

A U.S. women’s soccer team made up of former players took on a Wrexham men’s squad in The Soccer Tournament (TST) and were embarrassed by the score of 12-0.

The Wrexham team was made up of former, current, and guest players. The U.S. side featured many former USWNT players such as Heather O’Reilly and Lori Lindsey. Mia Hamm was on the sideline managing the U.S. team.

Wrexham managed to score seven goals in the opening 20 minutes with 46-year-old Lee Trundle having himself a day with four goals to his name. The shot count was 39-5 in favor of Wrexhman when the final whistle blew.

Wrexham beat a U.S. women’s soccer team by the score of 12-0 in the seven-a-side tournament. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

O’Reilly spoke with NBC Sports Soccer about the tournament, and the blowout loss. She explained her and the U.S. team weren’t worried about the result.

“We’re super proud. Hopefully we’ve proved to anybody, just go for it, just live,” O’Reilly said, according to The Athletic. “What’s the worst that could happen? We lose 16-0 to Wrexham?

“We don’t care because we’re living, we’re being bold and we’re being brave. Here we have two amazing products that American soccer fans are getting behind. It’s just a ton of fun and it’s brought all of us together.”

With the win, Wrexham continues its quest in the seven-a-side tournament being hosted in North Carolina where the winning team takes home a prize of $1 million.