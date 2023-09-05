Fan Ejected From U.S. Open After Germany’s Alexander Zverev Accuses Him Of Saying ‘Hitler Phrase’

Videos by OutKick

A fan was ejected from Arthur Ashe Stadium during the U.S. Open on Monday night after Alexander Zverev accused him of saying a “Hitler phrase” during his match against Jannik Sinner.

Zverev, who is German, was preparing to serve during the fourth set when he walked over to chair umpire James Koethavong to explain the situation.

“He just said the most famous Hitler phrase that there is in this world,” Zverev said. “It’s not acceptable, this is unbelievable.”

The chair umpire quickly turned to the crowd to identify the fan, who was later escorted out of the stadium by security during the next changeover.

Zverev, who won the five-set thriller that didn’t end until after 1 AM ET, went into further detail about the comment and alleged that the fan began singing the anthem during the Adolf Hitler regime.

“He started singing the anthem of Hitler that was back in the day. It was ‘Deutschland über alles’ and it was a bit too much,” Zverev said.

“I think he was getting involved in the match for a long time, though. I don’t mind it, I love when fans are loud, I love when fans are emotional. But I think me being German and not really proud of that history, it’s not really a great thing to do and I think him sitting in one of the front rows, I think a lot of people heard it. So if I just don’t react, I think it’s bad from my side.”

Next up for Zverev is a quarterfinal matchup with top seed Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday.