U.S. Men’s Soccer Team Replaces Red, White, And Blue With LGBTQ Pride Colors

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) unveiled the redesigned crest it’ll don during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Monday, the team revealed that it had dropped the patriotic red, white, and blue color pattern in favor of a rainbow gay pride color combination.

The USMNT says its rainbow crest protests Qatar’s criminalization of homosexuality. Earlier this month, a Qatar World Cup ambassador told a German TV broadcaster that homosexuality is “damage to the mind” in the Muslim-majority nation.

Before:

Now:

The Daily Mail, which broke the news, reports:

“The United States’ men’s national team have made a huge statement at the World Cup in Qatar by redesigning their crest to incorporate the rainbow flag, in a bid to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

“The tournament, which starts on Sunday and sees the US play their opener against Wales on Monday, has been hugely controversial in its build-up, given Qatar’s human rights record and attitude to homosexuality.”

So, while each other country proudly represents their nation during the World Cup, the USMNT will represent the LGBTQ+ community.

In a way, it’s fitting. Pandering has replaced patriotism in the United States, particularly in the genre of sports.

And that’s what this is: virtue signaling.

Twitter users and journalists loudly disapproved of Qatar hosting the World Cup, and so the soccer team responded by burying the colors of the United States in rainbow pride.

Devious nations hosting international sporting events is an issue that exceeds Qatar and the World Cup. Might we remind you Beijing hosted the 2022 Olympic Games?

China actively commits genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and released a lab-made virus that altered history. Yet there was more response from the U.S. press and team(s) to Qatar hosting the Cup than China hosting the Olympics.

Thereby the U.S. soccer team even decked out its practice facility in pride colors:

Photo via Reuters.

Oh well. Most United States-based athletes aren’t proud of their nation anyway