Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Living Apart After Big Fight Before NFL Season Begins

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their NFL season opener on Sunday night, their quarterback is dealing with some marital struggles. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly living apart after a spat led to tension between the two.

At the beginning of 2022, Brady retired from football. It didn’t last long, as “unfinished business” led him to return after a very short period of time.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Although she will always support her husband and his on-field goals, Bündchen was said to have been hopeful that he would hang up the cleats and spend more time with family. That was not the case and it has led to some rigidity in their relationship.

Now, as the 2022 NFL season gets underway, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly living apart.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly living apart. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

According to New York Post gossip site Page Six, Brady and Bündchen are currently in a fight. The news came not long after the 45-year-old quarterback took time away from the team during training camp for “personal reasons” after looking miserable.

After getting into it with her husband earlier this week, Bündchen left their shared home in Florida and flew to Costa Rica on her own. Now, a few days later, she has returned to the United States.

However, per OK! Magazine, she is not staying with Brady. She reportedly flew back to the Sunshine State to be with their children, but is staying in Miami.

“Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids,” said the source to OK! Magazine. “Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”

In addition, some of OK!’s sources believe that a divorce is not out of the realm of possibility. Brady and Bündchen have not gotten that far yet, but may be headed that way.

Considering that Tampa Bay will get things going on Sunday, that discussion is likely not the priority at the moment. And if Brady calls it a career after this season, it would likely dispel that thought.

Regardless of what is to come, the two are not living together at the moment. That’s a pretty big statement.