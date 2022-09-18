Tom Brady will not be practicing as often as normal for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. The 45-year-old will get an additional day of rest each and every week, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Brady, who retired for less than two months at the start of the year, has reportedly been struggling with his marriage in recent weeks. His wife, Gisele Bündchen, had hoped that her husband would hang up his cleats during the offseason to spend more time with the family.

He did not. However, Brady has placed a larger emphasis on work/life balance, now that he is the oldest quarterback to ever start in the NFL.

Tom Brady looks tired. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

During the offseason, Brady took significant time away from the Buccaneers for personal reasons. It was later revealed to include a family vacation to the Bahamas.

Since then, with the season underway, he and Bündchen got into a fight that led the latter to leave the country. That made the former very sad. She later returned to the U.S. but the high-profile couple was living apart.

As Brady took the field for the first game of the season, Bündchen made a not-so-subtle wink at the marital trouble rumors. Meanwhile, she seemingly took a jab at her husband in an interview and was reportedly crying over the divorce speculation.

Now, as Brady continues to play through the chatter, he is taking more time for himself. For the first time in his career, he will have a regularly scheduled day off.

Brady will take a personal day to rest on Wednesdays and will have the same designation every week. He has taken Thursdays off on occasion in the last two years, but has never taken an intentional day off each week.

Tom and Giselle in happier days. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Tom Brady will not be the only Buccaneers veteran to have rest days.

Head coach Todd Bowles spoke about the importance of his players getting proper rest and recovery — both physically and mentally — on Friday.

“For most players, it’s important,” Bowles said. “But I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time and you prepare a certain way, it’s not necessary to practice that guy all the time. You’re going to practice, but you’re not going to practice all the time. You’ll get a day off here and there because it is a long season.”

With that being said, Brady is the only known player to have a set day off each week.