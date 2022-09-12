Gisele Bündchen Makes Not-So-Subtle Wink At Marriage Trouble Rumors With Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to the NFL shifted from excitement to exhaustion.

As the GOAT made his return to football for season no. 23 — at the age of 45 and nearly two months after his retirement — TB12’s return to Tampa Bay quickly spiraled into fuel for drama.

After watching his former head coach, Bruce Arians, leave the Buccaneers days after his return, Brady later took time off from Bucs’ offseason activities for “personal” reasons. The unexpected departure for 11 days sparked debate over what was going on with Brady.

Rumors then emerged that Brady and wife / supermodel Gisele Bündchen were having marital problems as a result of his U-turning on retirement.

Separate living arrangements? Heated discussions begging Brady to stick to retirement? Whatever the speculated reason was, Bündchen shut it all down once it was time to play ball.

Understanding the significance of being completely locked in by the start of Week 1, the First Lady of Football tweeted out an encouraging message for her hubby, ahead of Brady’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Let’s go @TomBrady! Let’s go Bucs!” Gisele posted on Twitter. It was Bündchen’s first tweet in nearly three weeks.

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

Fluff or not, fans commenting on Gisele’s tweet were relieved to hear that all was seemingly well at the House of Brady.

Dear Gisele

If Tom wants to play football, Let him play

He just loves football.

If he is happy, you're happy. Right?

Let him play another 5 please please Gisele

I'm begging you 🙏 — Jonny (@ThatMyBriefcase) September 12, 2022

LFG please don’t divorce him over football — Dev (@NoveDak) September 12, 2022

Others used the tweet to shoot their shot.

I am begging you. Divorce him. You need me Gisele. I NEED YOU — Mail Man (@RealRyanMilli) September 12, 2022

Are you guys still together?? — Roberto Flores (@raider_rob24) September 12, 2022

