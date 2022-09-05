Gisele’s Decision To Flee Has Tom Brady ‘Very Sad’

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly left the Florida home she shares with Tom Brady and their children. And according to a report, the decision by Bundchen to flee has left the Buccaneers’ quarterback “very sad.”

As OutKick’s Joe Kinsey detailed last week, Brady and Gisele are reportedly “fighting” over Brady’s return to the NFL.

“He’s very sad at the moment. Friends know they’ve had a serious disagreement this time,” a source said of Brady, per the New York Post’s Page Six.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for THR)

Tom And Gisele’s Fight Has Been Brewing

Brady retired in February, then returned to the Buccaneers less than a month and a half later.

The apparent reluctance by Brady to slide into a life of honey do lists in favor of taking more snaps under center, is the cause of contention between the couple.

Gisele didn’t just head to the downtown Marriott for a few nights, or opt to blow off some steam within the Tampa nightlife. Bundchen instead, relocated to Costa Rica.

Tom Brady And Gisele Have Been Married Since 2009

Though this isn’t the first time Brady’s desire to continue playing in the NFL has caused marital problems, this appears to be the most damning.

A source explained to Page Six that this time feels different: “It seems that Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s leaving him, but in the past, they’ve always made up. But maybe this time it is more serious He’s with the kids, and is just trying to be super dad.”

Brady and the Bucs open the season Sunday night in Dallas. No word on whether or not Gisele’s Costa Rica digs have access to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket.

