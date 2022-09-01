Report: Tom Brady & Gisele Are Fighting

Things aren’t good between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen, according to a report that includes news that Gisele has left Tampa and has relocated to Costa Rica.

New York Post gossip site Page Six broke the news Thursday that Gisele took off for Central America after “heated arguments” resulting from Brady’s decision to un-retire and return to the NFL for his 23rd season.

“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” a source told the outlet.

A mid-August report Buccaneers camp noted that Brady looked “miserable” and “not fully into it” at Tampa’s training facility.

“I do wonder where his head is at right now,” NFL reporter Ben Volin said during an interview with Colin Cowherd. “He was so good at 44, there is no doubt in our minds that if Brady is fully committed he can have a terrific season at 45, but there are definitely signs that his head is not fully into it. I try not to be the body language police, but I was at Bucs practice yesterday and he looked miserable.”

After disappearing from Tampa’s camp for 11 days, Brady returned and told reporters that his absence is “all personal.”

“Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on,” Brady said.

In an August 3 Instagram post, Gisele wrote amicably about her husband on his birthday.

“Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know! @tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life” Gisele said.

It’s probably nothing, but both parties have refused to drop a direct “I love you” on Instagram while celebrating each of their birthdays.

“Happy Birthday @gisele . Enjoy your special day and I know this year will be your best year yet ❤️. Thank you for inspiring me with your honesty and authenticity,” Brady wrote on July 20.

They’re good, right? Or not.