Tom Brady Is Looking ‘Miserable, Not Fully Into It’ At Bucs Training Camp: Report

Tom Brady has taken a planned leave of absence from training camp. While head coach Todd Bowles said the extended leave was talked about before training camp, some believe there is more to the story. A recent report about the QB looking “miserable” at camp will only add fuel to the speculative fire.

NFL reporter Ben Volin recently joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd and delivered quite the take about Brady. According to Volin, Brady looks like a guy that is not fully into it.

“I do wonder where his head is at right now,” Volin questioned. “He was so good at 44, there is no doubt in our minds that if Brady is fully committed he can have a terrific season at 45, but there are definitely signs that his head is not fully into it. I try not to be the body language police, but I was at Bucs practice yesterday and he looked miserable.”

Volin went on to explain that the injury situation in Tampa Bay isn’t helping things.

Brady is undoubtedly missing his good buddy and familiar target Rob Gronkowski. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is out with an injury, plus center Ryan Jensen could be out for the entire 2022 season.

Things haven’t exactly gone as planned for Brady since electing to unretire and return to the Buccaneers. Odds are Tampa Bay will be just fine this season, because Brady is still Brady, but it’s certainly a unique time with him taking a leave of absence while looking “miserable” on the practice field.

OutKick 360: Tom Brady Taking Time Off For Personal Issue

