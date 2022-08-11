Tom Brady Absent From Bucs Camp, Will Remain Gone For Couple Of Weeks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did not participate on the second day of a two-day dual practice with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday and is on an excused extended absence.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said the 45-year-old signal caller is not expected to return until after Tampa’s Aug. 20 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

No smart-alecks, Tom Brady won’t be off negotiating another deal to join the Dolphins ownership group.

“He’s going to deal with some personal things,” Bowles said. “This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. (Getty Images)

Brady will not play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium.

Todd Bowles: ‘We Trust Tom Brady’

Bowles made a point of saying Brady’s extended absence was planned prior to the start of training camp and “we trust him.” Bowles went no further when asked if this was a health-related absence.

Few Tampa Bay starters are expected to play Saturday against Miami. Missing two preseason games and being away from at least a week of practice would worry Bowles if it was someone else. Not with Brady.

“Depending on the situation, I would still be concerned about the quarterback if he didn’t have the years and experience the guy has who comes in and works deligently,” Bowles said.

Bowles said his level of confidence is “pretty high” Brady will be starting Tampa Bay’s regular-season opener at Dallas on Sept. 11.

Bowles added that he’s “not worried” about Brady’s level of commitment. Brady of course retired from the Buccaneers in February and then returned a month later.

