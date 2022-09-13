Gisele Takes A Swipe At Tom Brady In Interview: ‘I’ve Done My Part’

The war of words between Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, continues.

In an interview published Tuesday by Elle magazine, the 42-year-old mother of two indicates she’s ready to start living some of her dreams after spending years turning down work while raising the couple’s children, Benjamin, 12, Vivian, 9, and stepson Jack, 15, while dad chased his football dreams.

“I feel very fulfilled, as a mother and as a wife. And now it’s going to be my turn,” Gisele said, clearly telling Brady that it’s time for him to make career sacrifices as she goes off to live out her bucket list.

So what does this new career goal list look like?

The supermodel is ready to get into environmental activism, especially in her home country of Brazil. For her 40th birthday in 2020, she donated 40,000 new trees to the Amazon. According to her interview with Elle, it’s go-time with this whole environmental career, but she’s left keeping the house afloat while her husband’s off slinging footballs for six months.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Gisele said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Then comes the money shot.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” Gisele added. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

It doesn’t take a marriage counselor to see where things are going here.

As of the latest report, the couple is still living apart — Tom in Tampa and Gisele in Miami.

Tom’s pot committed to football after falling victim to a group text exchange where he was talked back into playing another season and Gisele is ready for her chance at life outside the family house.

How do they settle this? It sounds like Gisele wants him to be in charge of taking the kids to soccer practices, dance, school events and fixing dinner for a change while she goes to save forests.

And if not?

Then this marriage thing probably isn’t going to work.