Gisele’s Crying In New York Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

All is not well in the land of Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen. Tampa Bay’s quarterback seems to have a big Buc’n problem on his hands and it’s got nothing to do with playing NFC South rival New Orleans Sunday.

Earlier this week, witnesses told the New York Post’s Page Six: “Gisele was walking on her own on the West Side, crying into her mobile phone.” Bündchen was in New York and walking near Hudson River Park when someone spotted her waterworks.

Bündchen, a 42-year-old supermodel, may have been in New York for the city’s Fashion Week while Brady was prepping for the Saints. It’s easy to assume the tears were related to her perceived rocky relationship with hubby Brady. Earlier this week she said: “I’ve done my part,” when referencing Brady’s decision to un-retire and continue his NFL career.

Then again, maybe she was just cringing at the thought of walking a fashion week runway in only tape. Trust me.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Tom Brady And Gisele Married In 2009

One thing that apparently can’t be taped back together is the Brady-Bündchen relationship. The couple has apparently been “fighting” as of late and living apart. Bündchen remains unhappy that Brady opted for a 23rd NFL season, rather than settling into family life and retirement.Things got so bad that Gisele left the couple’s Tampa home last month and headed to Central America.

A separate source told Page Six they believed Gisele was talking on the phone with Brady when the tears started flowing.

Divorce Looming?

OutKick founder Clay Travis is among the many reading the tea leaves who believe that Brady and Bündchen are on the fast track to divorce. “Maybe Gisele is going to be so angry about this —feeling as if Brady chose football over her and the family—that she decides to end up getting divorced from him,” Travis said earlier this week.

Time will tell. And in the meantime, tears will flow.

