Models Wear Only Tape During New York Fashion Week

New York’s fashion week got off to a sticky start Sunday, thanks to some strategically placed tape.

Designer Joel Alvarez, who specializes in skin-safe artistic body tape, premiered his latest line of sticky fashion Sunday. He did so at the Angel Orensanz Foundation in Manhattan. New York’s sold out show was labeled, “The Black Tape Project” and featured models in only…you guessed it – tape.

A model walks the runway for Black Tape Project At New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images)

Not Your Typical Piece Of Fashion

Models walking the New York runway were clad in either black or white tape, shoes, and the occasional piece of jewelry – not that anyone noticed.

Alvarez, who labels himself, “The King of Tape,” has been in the business since 2008. He took a liking to tape after using the adhesive to keep clothes carefully positioned on dancers and models in the Miami area. After realizing how good the tape alone looked on models’ bodies, a career of tape-inspired body art was born.

And where better to show off some tape – and a whole more – than New York’s fashion week?

Fashion Week In New York Runs Through Wednesday

Sunday’s show was used as an opportunity to showcase Alvarez’s swimwear line, though it’s unlikely you’ll see any of this tape floating around the public pool.

But, if you are looking to tape yourself a bikini or cover those hard-to-reach places, you’re in luck!

The Black Tape Project website sells rolls of body tape ranging in price from $9.99 to $29.99. And they offer a variety of colors. This ensures you won’t hit the beach in that same black tape thong two days in a row. Best of all, shipping in the U.S. is free if you spend more than $100.

Christmas came early!

I myself have never experienced the presumed pain of disrobing from a tape-swimsuit following a day at the beach. But I would imagine it’s even less comfortable than dealing with some sand-filled trunks. That said, these models should stick with it. It did just get them to New York.

