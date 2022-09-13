Clay Travis: Are Tom Brady & Gisele Headed For Divorce?

Tom Brady’s super model wife Gisele Bündchen has finally opened up about her husband’s decision to come out of retirement to play for the Buccaneers.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen said in an interview with Elle Magazine.

Outkick’s Clay Travis believes that Brady is still at the top of his game, and will continue to play for years to come despite his recent family troubles.

“Maybe Gisele is going to be so angry about this —feeling as if Brady chose football over her and the family—that she decides to end up getting divorced from him,” Travis said.