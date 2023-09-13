Tim Tebow Does Some Heavy Lifting, Mike Greenberg Tries Too Hard, Eagles Player Snags Wife On Tinder, A Penguin Endzone Dance And More

Listen, I wanted to give Greeny the benefit of the doubt. Hell, I spent a large portion of my early adult life listening to him and Golic every morning. But once rumors leaked (actually, they didn’t really leak, they poured out with no denial) that Greenberg was a bit of an a-hole and seemingly sabotaged Mike & Mike, I was out.

I’m team Golic all the way. I’m loyal to both my Ohio and Nightcaps brethren. Right Zach Dean?

Monday night confirmed that I aligned with the right side of Mike & Mike. In yesterday’s Nightcaps, Amber Harding trusted the science just long enough to touch on Greeny’s dismay, but I’ve got to take things a step further.

If you missed it, Greeny was full cringe while watching his beloved New York Jets. And most of the cringiness took place while Aaron Rodgers’ achilles was still intact.

Exhibit A:

That’s 56-year-old Greenberg with the oddly placed backwards hat – probably didn’t want to mess up the mop. Colin Cowherd can’t be pleased with Greeny’s brim facing the rear. Definitely an odd look for a man who is closer to 60 than 50. Oh, and there’s the jersey. I tend to think that anyone in their mid30’s and above is too old for a jersey. But, I’ve loosened this stance as my belly grows. A jersey can be forgiving for a dad bod. So I’m willing to briefly overlooked it.

Onto Exhibit B:

Yep, that’s a Jets WWE belt. And the hat. The damn hat again.

Sigh.

Finally, Exhibit C:

This is Monday Night Football. And not just any old MNF. It’s Week 1. It’s Aaron Rodgers’ (brief) New York Jets debut. How do Mike Greenberg and the boys partake? With a couple of Cokes and some Fiji waters. Gross. Just gross.

Greeny’s trying way too hard, except when it comes to beverages. Brutal showing for Week 1.

Catching Kelce…On Tinder

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce previously attempted to find love on the forgotten reality series, “Catching Kelce.” His brother, Jason, a center for the Eagles, had more luck in his search for a flame, albeit in an equally untraditional way.

On Tuesday, Yahoo passed along a preview of the upcoming Amazon Prime documentary “Kelce,” in which Jason’s wife, Kylie, says: “Jason won’t let me lie about this. We met on Tinder.”

Who had the Eagles center finding a bride via a dating app?

Kylie goes on to explain that their first date was at a bar alongside some of Kelce’s friends. Turns out, the first meeting was a snoozer.

“Forty-five minutes later, he fell asleep at the bar, like just, out, like asleep, asleep,” Kylie said.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce met on Tinder. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Fly Eagle Fly.

Derrick Rose Takes The Plunge

While we’re talking husbands and wives, let’s check in on Derrick Rose. Remember him? The former NBA MVP is in Memphis now where he’ll attempt to hold down the fort while Ja Morant continues to dress up like a G.I. Joe.

Rose took a break from babysitting Morant over the weekend to marry his longtime girlfriend Alaina Anderson in Beverly Hills.

The couple share two kids together and it’s easy to see why Rose would choose to put a ring on it. Anderson looks like she has Nightcaps staying power. She’s an NBA WAG who’s somehow flown under the radar. Until now.

Welcome to Nightcaps, Mrs. Rose, feel free to stay a while.

Cleveland Brown Wanted To Party

Back to football we go. Am I a Cleveland Browns fan? Yes, yes I am. That’s why I have high-blood pressure and much less hair on Week Seventeen than Week One. And I know we’re onto the top priority of the day (securing the rights to Puka Nacua), but I am still basking in the Browns’ rare Week 1 (or any Week) win over Cincinnati.

Joe Brrr was ice cold thanks to the Browns’ defense. One such defender, Za’Darius Smith, attempted to celebrate with Cleveland fans following the win. But Smith was shut down from partaking in postgame beverages with the common folk.

See for yourselves.

Za’Darius Smith was so fired up after the win he wanted access to the fan Club bar outside the #Browns locker room!

They wouldn’t let him in. 😂

#DawgPound @fox8news pic.twitter.com/GsKkwOzD2s — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) September 10, 2023

Give this Dawg a bone. How can you not let him in to celebrate? Leave it to Cleveland to mess up what could’ve been a surreal moment for their fans.

Smith told media members after the game: “I was trying to go basically celebrate and give [the fans] a hug but the kicked me out. They said no white tees in the club.”

I can say with full confidence, if this were the 2014 Browns, there’s no way Josh Gordon and Johnny Manziel aren’t getting in that party room.

Johnny Manziel and Josh Gordon most definitely would’ve found a way to enter the party room, unlike Za’Darius Smith. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images).

Youngstown State QB Had Weekend’s Best Endzone Celebration

I’m going to keep being a homer and stick with football I know. Next up, Youngstown State (where yours truly spent parts of two decades – it’s complicated). YSU gave us two memorable moments over the weekend when they traveled about two and a half hours south to square off with Buckeye State behemoth, Ohio State.

First, you have a pregame image of Jim Tressel – who won national championships at both schools – rocking a custom sweater vest. Each lapel has a logo from the competing schools. Legendary stuff from the retired coach who goes by such nicknames as “The Senator” and “The Vest.”

Jim Tressel has a special vest on for today’s Youngstown State-Ohio State game. #Buckeyes #Penguins pic.twitter.com/8kdgx82kEU — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) September 9, 2023

Next, we’ve got Youngstown State quarterback Mitch Davidson scooting into the Buckeye endzone and busting out the best touchdown celebration of the weekend. If you didn’t already know, YSU’s nickname is the Penguins.

Davidson paid homage to the school’s mascot in the most appropriate way imaginable.

Love the wobble Mitch, keep up the good work.

Tim Tebow’s A Nerd, And A Monster

Since we’re talking college quarterbacks and Jets QBs past and present remain in the news, let’s see what former outfielder Tim Tebow is up to these days.

Apparently he’s lifting a shit ton of weight in Alabama.

Honestly y’all, the plan was shoulder day but Bama had some new toys that I had to try. Back extensions on shoulder day 🤔 😂



Always one of my favorite things before @SECNetwork #SECNation on Saturday is hitting the gyms, fun to feel the competitiveness. pic.twitter.com/MWgUPX8tAA — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) September 9, 2023

Holy hell, everyone’s favorite ex-Jaguar is tossing around 110 pound dumbbells for multiple reps. My shoulders cry at the thought of hoisting 10 pounds over my head, let alone another 100 lbs per arm. Better him than me.

Anyways, that’s an impressive feat, no doubt.

But Tebow went Greeny-level cringe here. Must be their ESPN ties. What kind of dude has someone film themselves lifting? If that’s not odd enough, they then post the video to social media – after some edits. Of course there’s music laid down over top of the heavy lifts and a typical Tebow caption calling weights “toys” and referencing “competitiveness.”

Plenty of people blurt out the phrase “God give me strength.” No doubt Tebow does too. And God clearly abides.

What an incredibly strong dork.

Hayley Updates Us On 75 Hard

Let’s stick in the gym so I can loosely say I was in the gym today. No reason to let the details get in the way…

If you’ve been following along (shame on you if you haven’t), you know that OutKick producer Hayley Caronia committed to the 75 Hard challenge.

Over 75 consecutive days, you are supposed to do the following:

Complete two 45-minute workouts, one indoor and one outdoor.

Drink a gallon of water

Follow a diet

Consume NO alcohol

Read 10 pages of a book

Take a progress picture every day

Sounds terrible, right? Well, Hayley’s a trooper and she started the challenge in late May, so I thought we’d check in with her to see how things finished up.

Turns out, Hayley’s a quitter!

Just kidding!

She put herself through this shitstorm for about 44 days longer than I would have. Here’s what she shared with me:

I gave up on 75 Hard 47 days into it. My birthday rolled around and I didn’t want to turn 29 sober. I lost about 5 pounds. Some people would say it’s not worth all that just to lose 5 pounds but I never felt better. I never had to worry about waking up with a hangover, because I wasn’t drinking (duh). I felt alert and energized to take on the day. Sometimes I’d even forget to drink coffee. I slept better, too (probably because by the end of the day I was exhausted from two daily workouts and forgetting that coffee.) I loved that it forced me to drink more water, get more steps in, and read every day. Now that the challenge is over, I still find myself drinking a lot of water. It definitely encourages healthy habits and routines. Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY…just not during the Spring and Summer. The ideal time to take this challenge is towards the end of Winter/Early Spring. Next year, I’ll definitely try it again between March, April and May. Then I’ll be ready for the Summer! -OutKick’s Hayley Caronia

If you’ve attempted the 75 Hard, let me know about it. Email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com or find me on that thing they used to call Twitter: @OhioAF .

Snoreboard!

We’ve hypothetically lifted enough weights around here for one day so let’s lay our heads on the cool side of the pillow (shout out Stuart Scott) and catch some z’s before we do this again next week.

Hopefully your snores are as theatrical as this guy’s!

And yes, I will leave you with some post-snooze drool by way of the best of the ‘net to hold you over until next week.

Kamala Harris with the Razor Ramon inspired fit 👀 pic.twitter.com/f4USDzSHni — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) September 10, 2023

The Packers and Bears uniforms mix about as well as any two teams in the league. The football may not be pretty but shout out to both franchises for not letting Nike fuck up classic looks. — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) September 10, 2023

We’re so back pic.twitter.com/6XsV4RaOz3 — shirts that go hard (@shirtsthtgohard) September 10, 2023

Josh Allen just ran into his own guy and fumbled… weird 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) September 12, 2023

The official start of quarter zip season is the start of the ManningCast season. — Jessica Kraynak Hunter (@JK_Hunter30) September 12, 2023

Anyone else wondering why the mentalist on Hard Knocks didn’t tell anyone on the Jets about the Rodgers injury? #Jets #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/jpK52xkXM1 — Matt Wiley (@MWCoyote) September 12, 2023

